The Feed: Carmel’s Cake Bake Shop And Bonna Station

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

» Cake Bake Shop owner Gwendolyn Rogers posted a detailed update on her in-the-works Carmel location on Instagram last week. Rogers gave followers an inside look at progress on the space, including the marble details that are also a hallmark of the original Broad Ripple spot. No opening date has been announced, though Rogers previously said she was targeting fall of 2018.

Bonna Station (128 S. Audubon Rd.) will serve pub dishes using local meat from producers like the Baggott-owned Tyner Pond Farm. No opening date was announced. The Baggotts also own The Mug (118 S. Audubon Rd., 317-820-3662) next door, along with Griggsby’s Station (101 W. Main St., Greenfield, 317-477-7217). » Amy Baggott, wife of Clustertruck founder Chris Baggott , is opening a new restaurant in Irvington. According to Indianapolis Business Journal , the long-awaited(128 S. Audubon Rd.) will serve pub dishes using local meat from producers like the Baggott-owned Tyner Pond Farm. No opening date was announced. The Baggotts also own(118 S. Audubon Rd., 317-820-3662) next door, along with(101 W. Main St., Greenfield, 317-477-7217). » National Watermelon Day is August 3, and McCordsville’s Daniel’s Vineyard (9061 N. Carroll Rd., 317-248-5222) will celebrate with watermelon wine slushies. You can also find the Daniel’s team slinging wine slushies at the Indiana State Fair this year. (Seems like a good way to wash down a slice of deep-fried sugar cream pie.)

Black Market (922 Massachusetts Ave., 317-822-6757) is hosting “ Taste Wine Like the Pros ” on August 26, giving restaurant customers a feel for what wine trade shows are like, without the boring trade show part. The Black Market bar team and sommelier will pour dozens of wines on the patio, with snacks prepared by chef Micah Frank. Tickets are $25.