The Feed: Chef Neal Brown’s Latest, Daredevil Hall, Opens

Daredevil Hall (2721 E. 86th St., 317-757-2888), the taproom-and-restaurant collaboration between Daredevil Brewing Co. and chef Neal Brown, is now open inside the Ironworks Hotel, serving lunch and dinner daily.

The Speedway location of Indianapolis-based Books & Brews (5836 Crawfordsville Rd.) closed unexpectedly, nine months after opening. Indianapolis Business Journal reports that Books & Brews founder and CEO Jason Wuerful was unresponsive to questions about the closure. There are eight other locations of the used-bookstore-and-brewery in Indiana, with a ninth spot set to open later this year in Oxford, Ohio.

Condado Tacos is opening its second Indiana location in April at 530 Massachusetts Avenue. The Columbus, Ohio–based company opened in Broad Ripple last summer.

Lick Ice Cream (1125 E. Brookside Rd., Ste. C-7B, 317-979-0327) is hosting monthly classes where participants learn to cook, flavor, and freeze their own pints of ice cream. Tickets are $75 and include the pints to take home. Space is limited to six people, and kids age 10 and older are allowed. If you can’t get into the February 22 class, plan ahead now for March 29.

Hotel Tango (702 Virginia Ave., 317-653-1806) is teaming up with Circle City Soups for Sunday Funday Brunch at the distillery on February 10. Tickets are $45 per person and include four courses with cocktail pairings. There are two seatings, one at 11 a.m. and another at 2 p.m.

Carmel-based chocolatier Joann Hofer’s Xchocol’art (228 W. Main St., Carmel) is getting closer to opening in the Arts & Design district. Hofer currently sells her artisan chocolates at the Carmel and Broad Ripple farmers markets.