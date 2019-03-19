The Feed: Croute And Other Cunningham News

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

Lots of news from Indianapolis-based Cunningham Restaurant Group this week, including a downtown bakery showcase for Hattie McDaniel, the CRG pastry chef that helped launch Vida (601 E. New York St., 317-420-2323) and Nesso (339 S. Delaware St., 317-643-7400). Croute (320 N. Meridian St.) will open in May inside the Chamber of Commerce building downtown, with a small retail space out front and a chef’s table in back for private dinners. The Indianapolis Star also reports CRG owner Mike Cunningham is close to signing a lease for a second location of Rize (2721 E. 86th St., 317-843-6101), his popular breakfast and lunch spot inside the Ironworks Hotel. The new location will be at The Yard in Fishers (near 116th Street. and I-69), if all goes as planned.

It’s official. After a week filled with Shake Shack rumors, the New York-based burger joint is coming to Indy. But you’ll need to make a trip out to the airport to get in on the action. According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, it’s part of an overhaul of the food concessions at the Indianapolis International Airport. Shake Shack will join a slew of new options, including local folks like Bub’s Burgers, Hot Box Pizza, Sun King Brewery, and an Indiana-focused Farmer’s Market with vendors from the Indiana Grown initiative from the state Department of Agriculture.

Who else is joining the airport? Tinker Coffee Co. (1125 W. 16th St., 317-438-5728). The local roaster will challenge the Starbucks behemoth on site with its first foray into the coffee shop biz, setting up in both terminals at the airport.

Another day, another accolade from the national media for Martha Hoover and her Patachou, Inc. restaurant group. Hoover was lauded by Food & Wine Magazine in its list of 19 Restaurants to Work For, highlighting Patachou’s implicit bias trainings for everyone in the company, and benefits like parental leave, health insurance, and 401-K matches for full-time employees.

As a service to anyone who drools over the daily sandwiches at Wildwood Market but can’t make it in for lunch or groceries, the store has partnered with Mercato for local delivery.

Liter House (5301 Winthrop Ave., 463-221-2800) is hosting a barbecue buffet and comedy night on March 28. Schnitz & Giggles: A Night of Comedy, Food, and Drink is $15 in advance ($20 at the door) and includes a buffet of wings, pulled pork, cornbread, slaw, baked beans, and greens. Comedian Mandee McKelvey will headline, with openers Andy Fleming, Zain Zaidi, and Mariah Anglin.