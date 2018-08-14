The Feed: Dugger Family Farm, Cardinal Spirits Cocktail Camp, And More

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

» Indiana Farmers Union and Dugger Family Farm (6559 E. 1200 N., Morristown) are hosting an end-of-summer harvest celebration on August 18 with a movie screening of Farmers for America, live music by the Shelby County Sinners, and a potluck dinner. Anyone interested in local food and farming is invited to attend.

» Sun King Brewing (135 N. College Ave., 317-602-3702) and Lick Ice Cream are teaming up for a beer-and-ice-cream pairing event on August 22 at the brewery’s downtown location. Take your pick from beer-and-ice-cream flights or beer floats. No ticket necessary.

Via @lickindy

» Cardinal Spirits (922 S. Morton St., Bloomington, 812-202-6789) is hosting a Cocktail Camp with author, bartender, and James Beard Award winner Jim Meehan. Meehan owns PDT (Please Don’t Tell) cocktail bars in New York City and Hong Kong and wrote the Beard Award–winning Meehan’s Bartender Manual. He’ll be in Bloomington with the Cardinal crew on August 28 and 29 with book signings, a Q&A session, and a paired-cocktails dinner.

Via @cardinalspirits

» Happy two-year anniversary to The Gallery Pastry Shop (1101 E. 54th St., 317-820-5526), which recently started offering monogrammed macarons. A logo never looked so delicious.

Via @gallerypastryshop

» Savor Speedway runs through August 19, with special deals available at local restaurants. Menus and participating businesses are all online.

» Warm up your vocal chords, because Duke’s (2352 S. West St., 317-643-6403) just launched country karaoke night on the second Thursday of every month.

» Peppy Grill (1004 Virginia Ave., 317-637-1158) in Fountain Square reopened Friday after a brief closure by the Marion County Health Department. According to CBS4, the inspection report detailed unsafe refrigeration practices. The restaurant notified the public via Facebook that it passed inspection and was open for business again on August 10.

» Carmel Italian restaurant J. Razzo’s (12501 N. Meridian St., 317-844-9333) will close permanently on September 15. Owner John Perazzo opened the business in 2011.

» We didn’t know there was such a thing as Piggy Paté, but now we do (thanks to an Instagram post by Old Major Market), and we assume it would be delicious on everything.