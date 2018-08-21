The Feed: From The Ritz Charles Family, Anthony’s Chophouse Opens in Carmel
Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.
» Anthony’s Chophouse (201 W. Main St., Carmel) is now open. Owner Tony Lazzara grew up in the area, and his father, Chuck Lazzara, owns the Ritz Charles catering and event venue nearby.
» Local roaster Tinker Coffee Co. (212 E. 16th St., 317-438-5728) is expanding. Founders Stephen Hall and Jeff Johnson secured a bigger building at 1125 West 16th Street, just over a mile west of their current location. In addition to adding another roaster to increase production capacity, Hall tells us they will open their first cafe in the space, with an eye toward a late-2019 debut for the new venture. Operations will continue as normal in the original spot until the roastery move is complete in November.
» Devour Indy is in full swing and runs until September 2. More than 200 restaurants are offering three-course meals at a discount, so make a plan (and, in some cases, reservations). Participating restaurants and menus are listed on the Devour website.
» Spoke & Steele (123 S. Illinois St., 317-737-1616) is launching a Chef’s Collective dinner series, pairing local chefs to create one-night-only menus. The series kicks of August 30 with Spoke & Steele consulting chef (and five-time James Beard Award nominee) Greg Hardesty teaming up with Sal Fernandez, executive chef at Bridges Craft Pizza & Wine Bar. The six-course menu with wine pairings is $120 per person. Call Spoke & Steele to grab your spot.
» Actors Mark and Donnie Wahlburg, along with their brother Paul, are bringing the restaurant chain Wahlburgers to Indiana. According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, the family won’t confirm the deal or identify a specific location, but speculation persists that it will be next to the Meijer grocery store at 1424 West Carmel Drive. The Wahlburgs currently have 25 restaurants in 14 states.