The Feed: From The Ritz Charles Family, Anthony’s Chophouse Opens in Carmel

» Local roaster Tinker Coffee Co. (212 E. 16th St., 317-438-5728) is expanding. Founders Stephen Hall and Jeff Johnson secured a bigger building at 1125 West 16th Street, just over a mile west of their current location. In addition to adding another roaster to increase production capacity, Hall tells us they will open their first cafe in the space, with an eye toward a late-2019 debut for the new venture. Operations will continue as normal in the original spot until the roastery move is complete in November.