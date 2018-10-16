The Feed: Geraldine’s Supper Club And Blu Pointe Oyster

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

Geraldine’s Supper Club (1101 English Ave., 317-600-3336) is now open in Fountain Square. Owner Dan Jarman (of the local Fat Dan’s Deli string of restaurants in Broad Ripple, Carmel, and Mass. Ave. downtown) named the high-end steakhouse and music lounge after his mother, Geraldine Jarman.

Ambrosia Italian Restaurant owner Gino Pizzi is set to re-open his Blu Pointe Oyster concept in the spring of 2019, several years after closing the original location on Westfield Boulevard in the heart of Broad Ripple. The new restaurant will be at 5858 N. College Ave. in the Milhaus Development retail and apartment building.

Macaron Bar (425 Massachusetts Ave., 317-762-6443) opened its first Indiana location last week. The Cincinnati-based company launched in 2015, expanding quickly to Louisville and Pittsburgh.

Cardinal Spirits (922 S. Morton St., Bloomington, 812-202-6789) and Oliver Winery (200 E. Winery Rd., Bloomington, 812-876-5800) collaborated on their first project together, Creekbend Brandy, set for release to the public on October 19 at the Bloomington distillery. Catawba grapes were grown and harvested at Oliver Creekbend Vineyard, then distilled and aged in toasted oak barrels at Cardinal Spirits.

Joella’s Hot Chicken will open its second Indiana location on October 22 in Broad Ripple (1072 Broad Ripple Ave.). The first 100 people in line at 8 a.m. that morning will get free hot chicken for a year. The Louisville-based company opened its first Indiana spot at 4718 E. 96th St. in January 0f 2017, and has plans for a Bloomington store in early 2019.

Red the Steakhouse (14 W. Maryland St.) closed permanently last week when the Cleveland-based parent company filed for bankruptcy. The closure came 17 months after opening.

Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar (8487 Union Chapel Rd., 317-466-0175) is hosting a Halloween candy and wine tasting event on October 31. Participants can sample pairings like licorice and rosé, candy corn and moscato, and peanut butter cups with pinot noir. Tickets are $35 and include pairings and passed appetizers.

Gallery Pastry Shop (1101 E. 54th St., 317-820-5526) delivered the Instagram stunner of the week with a frosty mug cake, complete with a mid-pour can of beer. We’re still trying to figure out how they did it.