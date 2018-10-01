The Feed: Goodbye To Papa Roux

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

Papa Roux (8950 E. 10th St., 317-603-9861) is closing permanently on October 13. Owner Art Bouvier posted a lengthy note on Facebook this weekend, placing most of the blame on rising costs and instability with supply deliveries and restaurant employees. The Cajun restaurant opened in its current location in 2007.

Cincinnati-based Thunderdome Restaurant Group will open Krueger’s Tavern (323 N. Delaware St.) later this year. According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, the restaurant will have a German-inspired menu heavy on sausages, burgers, beers, and spirits. Thunderdome operates two other restaurants downtown, including Bakersfield (334 Massachusetts Ave., 317-635-6962) and The Eagle (310 Massachusetts Ave., 317-929-1799).

Field Brewing (303 E. Main St., 317-804-9922) is officially open in Westfield, serving dinner Monday through Saturday and brunch on Sundays. No menu is available online yet, but the restaurant and chef Alan Sternberg have been posting pictures on social media from recipe development and the soft opening event. So far we’ve seen dishes like grilled chicken wings with spicy garlic sauce, housemade spelt pasta, and fresh gnocchi with corn, tomato, and truffles.

James Beard-nominated chef Aaron Butts, formerly of Joseph Decuis restaurant in Roanoke and the buzzy-but-shortived The Golden in Fort Wayne has a new gig. According to the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette, Butts is running the kitchen and creating a new menu for Copper Spoon (301 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, 260-755-1019), a new concept from restaurateur Gary Skeel. Skeel is rebranding the space formerly known as Wine Down and reopening under the new name on October 2.

Main & Madison Market Café (100 N. Main St., 317-736-6246) is now open in Franklin, serving coffee, pastries, and sandwiches.

We didn’t know chocolate papaw frozen custard was a thing we needed in our life until we saw these stunning profiteroles at Bluebeard (653Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580) last week.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BoJiWwqnCos/