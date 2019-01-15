The Feed: Goose The Market Goes Hollywood

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

Goose the Market owners Chris and Molly Eley will be on The Cooking Channel’s Burgers, Brew and Que today at 9 p.m. The show, hosted by celebrity chef Michael Symon, paid a visit to the couple at Oca (135 N. College Ave., 317-602-3702; 351 Monon Blvd., Carmel, 317-671-1640). The show will be broadcast on the heels of Smoking Goose’s weekend wins at the Good Food Awards in San Francisco, where the Coppa and Culatella di Dorman salumi took home top prizes in the charcuterie category.

Justin Grimes, owner of Georgia Street Grind (25 W. Georgia St., 317-401-8111), is opening a second coffee shop in Fountain Square. Bovaconti Coffee (1042 Virginia Ave.) will debut this spring in the former home of Bovaconti Jewelers. Grimes told The Indianapolis Star he will incorporate design elements of the jewelry store in the logo and interior of the new coffee shop.

Martha Hoover is getting closer to opening location No. 3 of Public Greens Urban Kitchen, the restaurant arm of Patachou, Inc., that donates all proceeds to the Patachou Foundation. The sign went up on the Cummins building this week, along with the promise of a late-January opening. The good news came on the heels of the surprise closure of Hoover’s Crispy Bird, which had its last service on January 12, just one year after opening.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BsYyrdsA__5/

Black Market (922 Massachusetts Ave., 317-822-6757) executive chef Esteban Rosas invited some of his old friends to join him for a Chef Soirée on January 27 at the restaurant. Rosas is teaming up with George Turkette (Turchetti’s Salumeria), Alan Sternberg (Common House and Field Brewing), and Pete Schmutte (Beholder), colleagues from the dearly departed Cerulean at the Alexander Hotel, to cook a six-course meal with wine pairings. Tickets are $100.

The Devour Indy winter event runs January 21 through February 3, and menus are online now for hungry meal planners. More than 200 local restaurants are offering discounted three-course menus, no coupons or tickets necessary.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BsbXWRpnmzH/

Popular food website The Daily Meal released its 2019 list of “50 Best Foodie Towns in America,” and Indiana got some love. Curiously, Indianapolis did not make the list, but Bloomington got a nod, with shout outs to Laughing Planet Cafe (322 E. Kirkwood Ave., 812-323-2233), The Owlery (118 W. 6th St., 812-333-7344), Rainbow Bakery (201 S. Rogers St., 812-822-3741), and Inkwell (105 N. College Ave., 812-822-2925). Carmel got kudos for Eggshell Bistro (51 W. City Center Dr., 317-660-1616), Divvy (71 W. City Center Dr., 317-706-0000), Tina’s Traditional Tearoom & Tavern (30 N. Rangeline Rd., 317-565-9716), Bub’s Burgers & Ice Cream (210 W. Main St., 317-706-2827), and No Label at the Table (111 W. Main St.).

Troops inside The Feed are divided on the chances we’ll love the carrot hot dog at Cardinal Spirits (922 S. Morton St., Bloomington, 812-202-6789), but we’re in agreement that we’re dying to give it a try. The supersize root vegetable is spice-rubbed, slow-roasted, then topped with cheese, pickled red onions, celery, and black truffle aioli inside a housemade brioche bun. With so many tasty toppings, maybe we won’t carrot all that there’s no beef in that bun.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BsoKsG4ADEh/