The Feed: Greg Hardesty’s Studio C

Chef Greg Hardesty has an official opening date for Studio C (1051 E. 54th St., 317-796-9831), his mixed-use culinary space near 54th and the Monon Trail. Hardesty will debut the new combo restaurant–coffee shop–private event space with small dinners on February 19.

Purdue grad Blake Dollive is opening a doughnut shop, taproom, and board game center later this year in the Clearwater Crossing shopping center. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that Doughnuts and Dragons (3838 E. 82nd St.) will have traditional sweet doughnuts and add a savory line that pairs well with beer.

Bru Burger Bar opened location number 10 last week, setting up shop in Lafayette (101 Main St., 765-479-7400). Indianapolis-based Cunningham Restaurant Group opened the first Bru Burger Bar in 2011 on Mass Ave.

The second Indianapolis location of LouVino (530 Massachusetts Ave.) opens March 5. The Louisville-based restaurant chain opened its first Indiana spot in December of 2016 in Fishers.

A small outpost of Greiner’s sub shop opened inside the Pyramids (3500 Depauw Blvd.) on the north side of Indy last week. This is the third location for owner Lisa Moyer. Look for it inside pyramid #3 in the office park.

Broad Ripple’s Hoi Tea Toi Tea opened a second location inside The Fashion Mall. The locally owned tea shop took the high-profile space formerly occupied by Pinkberry, right in the middle of the food court.

Scotty’s Brewhouse in Noblesville closed suddenly on February 13. The company made the surprise announcement on Twitter, explaining that it was “due to circumstances beyond our control due to a 3rd party entity.” Founder Scott Wise sold the business to Arizona-based Due North Holdings in 2016. The restaurant declared bankruptcy last year and closed locations in Carmel, Muncie, and downtown Indy. The location at 3905 E. 96th St. remains open.