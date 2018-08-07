The Feed: Jailbird, Just Pop In, And Unicorn Donuts

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

» Josh Gonzales, owner of Fountain Square’s Thunderbird (1127 Shelby St., 317-974-9580), is opening another bar, this time on Indy’s south side at 4022 S. Shelby Street. According to the Indianapolis Star, Gonzales’ next venture, which he’s calling Jailbird, will be a casual, 60-seat spot serving uncomplicated drinks and simple food. Gonzales offered no specifics for a timeline, simply saying it will open “when it’s ready.”

» Smoking Goose Meatery and Flat12 Bierwerks are hosting a Dorman Street Block Party on August 11 at 414 Dorman Street. The free, family-friendly event will have food and drinks from more than 35 Indiana Grown members as well as live music, a BBQ competition, and the biggest meat sale in the history of Smoking Goose.

» Baby Got Brunch 2 is August 18 at the Pavilion at Pan Am (201 S. Capitol Ave.). Tickets start at $50 ($75 for VIP early entry) and include bottomless mimosas, a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar, and samples from vendors including Milktooth, Gallery Pastry Shop, Eggshell Bistro, Jack’s Donuts, Bluebeard, and more. Proceeds benefit The Patachou Foundation.

» The Ram Restaurant and Brewhouse in Fishers closed last week.

» Just Pop In’s new headquarters, popcorn bar, and restaurant may not open until later this month, but they’ve already started hosting parties in the chic private event space upstairs. Owners Carly Swift and Mandy Selke gave a sneak peak at the cozy quarters on Instagram this weekend.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BmENio_hUST/

» Rook (501 Virginia Ave., 317-737-2293) schooled everybody in the history of corn smut (infected corn) last week on Instagram, and now we can’t wait to try the huitlacoche on the new menu.

» Donut Refinery (12525 Old Meridian St., 317-669-2996) has a secret menu and it’s got unicorn donuts on it. Dreams do come true.