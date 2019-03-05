The Feed: James Beard Nominees, Half Liter, And More

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2019 Beard Awards, often referred to as the Oscars of the food world. Abbi Merriss (Bluebeard) and Steven Oakley (Oakleys Bistro) each received a nomination for Best Chef, Great Lakes region. Martha Hoover (Patachou, Inc.) was nominated for Best Restaurateur in the country. This was the fifth nod for Merriss (four for Best Chef, and one for Best Restaurant), and the third for Oakley (Best Chef). Hoover has been nominated five times in the Best Restaurateur category. Finalists will be announced on March 27, with winners announced at a ceremony in Chicago on May 6. No Indy chef, restaurant, or restaurateur has made it past the semifinals. Fingers (and forks) crossed for a win in 2019.

Half Liter (5301 Winthrop Ave. 463-221-2800), the other side of restaurateur Eddie Sahm’s Liter House in Broad Ripple, is finally open. In addition to the barbecue menu, the restaurant is offering daily box lunch pickup, with one option available for $10 or less. The kitchen will only make 36 per day, and when they’re gone, they’re gone.

Old Gold BBQ food truck is setting up shop permanently in the parking lot of Metazoa Brewing Co. (140 S. College Ave., 317-522-0251), serving Texas-style barbecue Wednesday–Sunday 11 a.m. until sell-out. Service begins March 6.

Gavel (902 Virginia Ave., 317-681-2086) is now open in Fountain Square, serving coffee, cocktails, and small plates. In a first for the Indy market, it’s owned and operated by a marketing firm, MilesHerndon, whose owners decided to put the lobby of the company to good use.

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is hosting a Civil War dinner on March 13, complete with an authentic 19th century meal featuring Harrison family recipes. Historic enactors portraying President Harrison and his Aide-de-Camp will dine with the group, telling stories of their service to the Union during the war. Tickets start at $70 and include appetizers, wine, and dinner.

Metro Diner permanently closed its locations on the Butler University campus and in Fort Wayne. The Florida-based chain still has four other locations open in the Indianapolis area.