The Feed: Just Pop In’s Popcorn Café Opens

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

Just Pop In owners Mandy Selke and Carly Swift surprised everyone last week with a one-hour notice before officially opening their Popcorn Café (6406 Cornell Ave., 317-602-3540) in Broad Ripple. The twin sisters and business partners are now serving cocktails, beer and popcorn flights, and small plates inside the colorful restaurant and outside on a fireside patio.

Design firm Flatland Kitchen shared updates of its collaboration with the upcoming Field Brewing (303 E. Main St., Westfield). Chef Alan Sternberg, formerly of Cerulean and co-founder of the Common House pop-up dinner series (with is wife Audra Sternberg), has been working on menu development for months and will serve as opening chef for the restaurant.

The Indianapolis episode of Tyler Florence’s Bite Club on The Food Network airs this Thursday (September 20). Local chefs Deidre Henry (Taste Cafe & Marketplace), Oya Woodruff (Chef Oya’s The Trap), Mike Gomez (Gomez BBQ), Natalie Wall (Rize), and Robert Gaham (Elena Ruz) will compete at Fujiyama Steak House as each chef cooks on a Japanese hibachi-style grill for the first time.

The Bavariana-themed Liter House (5301 Winthrop Ave., 463-221-2800) will host Oktoberfest on September 22, with live music, games, and German beer and food. Tickets start at $60 for the 21-and-over event. Liederhosen optional but encouraged.

Neal Brown’s Ukiyo (4907 N. College Ave., 317-384-1048) just launched a weekly sushi happy hour, good for dine-in or carry-out. Grab half-price sushi every Tuesday 5–6 p.m.

The Vanguard (6319 Guilford Ave., 317-254-1147) is set to re-open, with a new chef running the kitchen. According to the Indianapolis Star, Charles Meredey, former chef and owner of the short-lived Miles Square Cafe, will step in to re-launch the spot that closed in June after the sudden departures of chef Adam Ditter and bar manager Steve Simon for Liter House.

Northside Social (6525 N. College Ave., 317-253-0111) is roasting a whole, Indiana-raised hog on the patio on September 25. Chef Dean Sample will serve the main event with Lowcountry sides, alongside beer from Chilly Water Brewing Company and wine from Charles Smith Wines. Tickets are $60.

The Wine Market (1031 Virginia Ave., 317-426-5932) in Fountain Square announced via social media last week that it is opening a second location. Details are sparse, but it looks like plans are set for 5543 E. Washington St in Irvington, with the goal of an October opening.

Rook (501 Virginia Ave., 317-737-2293) and Bloomington-based Cardinal Spirits (922 S. Morton St., 812-202-6789) are teaming up for a special five-course menu with cocktail pairings at the Rook location on September 25. Rook’s Esteban Rosas is on food duty, while The Inferno Room’s Eli Sanchez takes cocktails, using boozy ingredients from Cardinal Spirits. The complete menu is on the Facebook event page. Tickets are $80.

Old Major Market is really going (ahem) whole hog with the pumpkin spice trend. Pick up its pumpkin spice bacon at farmers markets this weekend or online at Market Wagon.