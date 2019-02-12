The Feed: JW Marriott’s OP Italian

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

Osterio Pronto (10 S. West St., 317-860-5800), the Italian restaurant that launched in 2011 inside the JW Marriott hotel downtown has rebranded as OP Italian, with a renovated interior, new menu, and new chef. Executive chef Joseph Rolling comes to Indianapolis after stints at Morimoto in New York City and The French Laundry in the Napa Valley, and is overseeing the new menu of Italian classics like tagliatelle bolognese (with housemade pasta) and Neapolitan-style pizza.

Xchocol’art (228 W. Main St.), a favorite at the Carmel and Broad Ripple farmers markets, opened a brick-and-mortar artisan chocolate store and production facility in downtown Carmel last week.

Devour Indy may be over, but Devour Bloomington is just about to get started, with 14 restaurants offering value-priced, three-course menus. It runs February 18 through March 3. Participating businesses and menus can be found online.

Somehow we missed that ax-throwing in a bar is a thing, but here we are. Indianapolis Business Journal reports that Hoosier Brewing Co. founder Brian Nentrup is part of an investment group that will open Tap & Axe, a taproom, distillery, and brewery with onsite ax-throwing later this year. Nentrup tells the IBJ it will be in the former home of the Blind Pig (147 S. Madison Ave.), which closed in 2017 after 17 years in business.

Indianapolis Business Journal also reports that Scotland-based BrewDog craft-beer company will open a bar at 1140 South Shelby Street in Fountain Square in the fall. According to the IBJ, Indianapolis is one of 14 cities on the company’s U.S. “hit list” for expansion, and was chosen because of local financial support in a crowdfunding campaign. BrewDog beer has been available in Indianapolis since January of 2018.

We love a good theme menu, and Big Lug Canteen (1435 E. 86th St., 317-672-3503) is going after the J.R.R. Tolkien demo hard with its Lord of the Wings specials. Prosciutto Precious, anyone?

Chefs Ben Hardy of Gallery Pastry Shop and Carlos Salazar of Rook are teaming up for a Hip Hop and Romance dinner on Valentine’s Day at Rook (501 Virginia Ave., 317-737-2293). Tickets start at $125 and include bottomless bubbles, a four-course menu, and macarons to take home with you.

If you’re looking for a family-friendly Valentine dinner, the Aristocrat Pub (5212 N. College Ave., 317-283-7388) is hosting its second annual Valentine Dinner for Kids, complete with face painting and other activities to keep the little ones entertained. No reservations are required.

And finally, if you need a break from everyone except your best gal pals this Valentine season, celebrate Galentine’s Day on February 13 at The Lemon Bar (95 E. Pine St., Zionsville, 317-344-0472). There will be a Parks and Recreation trivia contest (in honor of the show’s famous Galentine’s Day tradition), with Pawnee-themed drinks and desserts from The Flying Cupcake. The winning team will receive a Lemon Bar gift card.