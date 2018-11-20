The Feed: King Dough Delivers An Indy Location

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

After hosting a number of pop-up events in Indianapolis over the last couple of years, Bloomington’s King Dough finally has a permanent home in town. Indianapolis Business Journal reports that owners Adam and Alicia Sweet will open the second location of the wood-fired pizza joint in the Holy Cross neighborhood by the end of the year.

Upland Brewing (4842 N. College Ave., 317-602-3931) is expanding its Broad Ripple tasting room and taking over the space right next door (formerly occupied by Open Society) to create an all-ages restaurant and cafe. The tasting room will continue to serve carryout beer and growlers, and will remain 21-and-over. Expect a grand opening for the new dining room and bar on New Year’s Eve.

King David Dogs closes its downtown location on November 21. Co-owner Brent Joseph (with his wife, Hannah) told The Indianapolis Star that he will focus on growing his new catering venture, Mercenary BBQ. The airport location of King David Dogs will remain open.

Ian Stricklin is the new chef de cuisine at Turchetti’s Salumeria (1106 Prospect St., 317-426-3048). Stricklin most recently helped open Cunningham Restaurant Group’s Nesso Coastal Italia (339 S. Delaware St., 317-643-7400) in the sous chef role.

Indy Women in Food will host a panel on diversity in the local food scene on December 2 at Tinker House Events (1101 E. 16th St., 317-886-8465). Moderators Tanorria Askew (Tanorria’s Table) and Candace Boyd Wylie (FoodLoveTog) will moderate a discussion with Oya Woodruff (Chef Oya’s The Trap), Akshaya Bhat (Trailhead Naturals), and Carla Hutchinson (Tlaolli). Admission is free.

Route 66 Diner (1566 Win Hentchel Blvd., Lafayette, 765-497-9466) will close permanently at the end of November. Owners Carrie and Greg Ehresman will continue to operate the nearby Triple XXX Family Restaurant (2 N. Salisbury St., Lafayette, 765-743-5373), celebrating 90 years of business in 2019.