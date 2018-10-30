The Feed: Black Market’s Micah Frank Steps Away From Kitchen

Eight years after opening(922 Massachusetts Ave., 317-822-6757) with restaurateur Ed Rudisell, chef Micah Frank has decided to take a break from the executive chef life and will leave the restaurant on November 9. Frank has a few ideas about other projects he wants to pursue down the line, but for now he says “priority number 1 is taking some time off.” Rudisell will make an announcement about Frank’s replacement later this week.