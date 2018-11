The Feed: Black Market’s Micah Frank Steps Away From Kitchen

Abacuc Garcia has run the busycart on the east side of Indianapolis at 16th and Emerson streets for seven years, and he’s turning to his customer base to help fund an expansion to a food truck. According to the, Garcia launched acampaign to raise money for his truck (raising nearly $2,000 of his $15,000 goal so far), and has the help of neighborhood residents who designed and sold t-shirts to help. Garcia hopes to expand his menu and stay open year-found if he reaches his fundraising goal.