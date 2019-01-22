The Feed: Milktooth Teams With Dove’s Luncheonette

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

Milktooth chef/owner Jonathan Brooks is heading to Chicago on February 18 for an all-day takeover of Dove’s Luncheonette (1545 N. Damen Ave., 773-645-4060). Brooks will work alongside Dove’s chef de cuisine, Tom Carlin, making breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the Southern-inspired Mexican diner.

It’s Devour Indy time, with more than 200 local restaurants offering discounted three-course meals from now until February 3. Check the website for an updated list of participating restaurants and menus.

Downtown’s Hard Rock Cafe (49 S. Meridian St., 317-636-2550) is closing on March 18 when its lease expires. The company said in a statement it might consider another location in town, but didn’t offer specifics. It opened in April of 1999, and is the only Hard Rock in the state of Indiana.

Two new restaurants from the same owner are opening in the former home of The Elbow Room (605 N. Pennsylvania Ave.). Indianapolis Business Journal reports that chef Glenn Brown and his wife, Rhonda, will open Parkview and The Flatiron this spring. Parkview will be a casual breakfast and lunch spot, and The Flatiron will be open for dinner. Chef Brown has worked at The Country Club of Indianapolis for 20 years and is a culinary instructor at Ivy Tech Community College.

If you have royal-baby fever like the rest of the world, Tina’s Traditional Tea Room (30 N. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, 317-565-9716) has the cure for what ails you. Owner and English expat Tina Jesson is having a royal baby shower celebration on April 7 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. with champagne, royal high tea, trivia, and prizes. Put on your best baby shower attire and toast Harry and Meghan in proper British style. Tickets are $46.

It’s Girl Scout Cookie season, and while we love a box of thin mints in the freezer, we can’t stop thinking about this picture of the housemade thin mints at The Inkwell (105 N. College Ave., 812-822-2925) in Bloomington. Do we get a special badge if we eat enough of them?