The Feed: New Year, New Food

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

Liter House (5301 Winthrop Ave., 463-221-2800) gave us a progress report on its backside expansion earlier this week, posting a photo of the glorious two-story addition that will accommodate the restaurant’s barbecue endeavors and offer outdoor tables and fire pits along the Monon.

By mid-January, Irvington will become home to Chicago Beef & Dog Company (5402 E. Washington St., 317-359-2333). This homage to the Windy City will sell traditional burgers and dogs in the former Cheer King Star location.

Upland Brewing Company (4842 N. College Ave., 317-602-3931) opened its College Avenue annex just in time for the craft beer OG’s New Year’s Eve party. The tasting room connects to Upland’s existing Meridian-Kessler space, taking over the recently closed Open Society Public House.

Superman 4 is Love Handle’s (877 Massachusetts Ave., 317-384-1102) featured flick at tonight’s Worst Movie Wednesday fete. Who needs cushy recliner theater seating? This delightful dinner and a movie comes with umami-spiked popcorn and $1 scoops of Superman ice cream.

Throwback sub shop Griener’s (2126 S. Shelby St., 317-783-4136; 1738 E. 86th St. 317-659-3354) is already taking Valentine’s Day orders for its 4-by-4 inch double-layer Original Tiny Cakes. It must be love.

