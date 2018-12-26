The Feed: New Year’s Eve Options

We are not out of the celebratory woods, yet. The final act of the holiday season is upon us, and Indy-area restaurants have your New Year’s Eve already planned out. Here are a few of the highlights, including the per-person price (not including tax and gratuity).

Big Lug Canteen (1435 E. 86th St., 317-0672-3503) will ring in the new year with bottomless beer and wine, plus and all-you-can-eat steak and shrimp buffet. Guests will also receive their own headphones to take part in a silent disco. $80

A three-course New Year’s Eve prix fixe dinner at Oakleys Bistro (1464 W. 86th St., 317-824-1231) covers the restaurant’s range of creative dishes, from the duck confit spring rolls (first course) to the smoked filet (second course) to Strawberry Almond Ricotta Cake (third course). $75

At Sullivan’s Steakhouse (3316 E. 86th St., 317-580-1280), New Year’s Eve is fortified with a 4-course feast. $75

Festiva’s (1217 E. 16th St., 317-635-4444) four-course dinner includes a tequila toast. $74.99

Indy’s Gourmet Club (888-536-0527) offers an intimate dinner with wine featuring a collaboration between Jason Michael Thomas and Mark Allen. $100

The three-course menu starts with your choice of smoked-duck rillettes, lobster salad, or caviar with fried potatoes at Petite Chou’s (823 E. Westfield Blvd., 317-259-0765) end-of-the-year fete. $75

Cardinal Spirits (922 S. Morton St. Bloomington, 812-202-6789) rolls out several tiers of celebration at its Southern Indiana distillery, ranging from a 7 p.m. three-course dinner with paired cocktails to an all-night party with a midnight toast, complimentary party favors, and a discount for your designated driver. $10–$90

