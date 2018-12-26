The Feed: New Year’s Eve Options

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

We are not out of the celebratory woods, yet. The final act of the holiday season is upon us, and Indy-area restaurants have your New Year’s Eve already planned out. Here are a few of the highlights, including the per-person price (not including tax and gratuity).

Big Lug Canteen (1435 E. 86th St., 317-0672-3503) will ring in the new year with bottomless beer and wine, plus and all-you-can-eat steak and shrimp buffet. Guests will also receive their own headphones to take part in a silent disco. $80

A three-course New Year’s Eve prix fixe dinner at Oakleys Bistro (1464 W. 86th St., 317-824-1231) covers the restaurant’s range of creative dishes, from the duck confit spring rolls (first course) to the smoked filet (second course) to Strawberry Almond Ricotta Cake (third course). $75

At Sullivan’s Steakhouse (3316 E. 86th St., 317-580-1280), New Year’s Eve is fortified with a 4-course feast. $75

Festiva’s (1217 E. 16th St., 317-635-4444) four-course dinner includes a tequila toast. $74.99

Indy’s Gourmet Club (888-536-0527) offers an intimate dinner with wine featuring a collaboration between Jason Michael Thomas and Mark Allen. $100

The three-course menu starts with your choice of smoked-duck rillettes, lobster salad, or caviar with fried potatoes at Petite Chou’s (823 E. Westfield Blvd., 317-259-0765) end-of-the-year fete. $75

Cardinal Spirits (922 S. Morton St. Bloomington, 812-202-6789) rolls out several tiers of celebration at its Southern Indiana distillery, ranging from a 7 p.m. three-course dinner with paired cocktails to an all-night party with a midnight toast, complimentary party favors, and a discount for your designated driver. $10–$90