The Feed: Open Society Closes Its Doors

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

Open Society (4850 N. College Ave.) officially closed last week. Owner Brian Baker announced on social media and in a letter to supporters that the decision was made after “multiple attempts to make changes to keep us thriving.” Baker left the door open to try a new concept in the same location at a later date. The restaurant debuted in May of 2016.

An Avon branch of Chicago-based Portillo’s (10444 E. U.S. Highway 36, 317-766-9955), bringing the number of central Indiana locations up to three.

Field Brewery (303 E. Main St., Westfield, 317-304-8892) will open October 1. Alan Sternberg, formerly of Cerulean and partner in the Common House pop-cup concept with his wife, Audra, designed the menu and is serving as the opening chef.

Regina Mehallick, chef/owner of R2GO, and cookbook author Sonya Overhiser of A Couple Cooks are teaming up for a cooking demonstration at R2GO (1101 N. College Ave., 317-737-2543) on October 5. They’ll be interacting with attendees and making dishes from Pretty Simple Cooking, Overhiser’s book with her husband, Alex Overhiser. The event is free and open to the public.

The Gluten-Free Food Allergy Fest is at the Indiana State Fairgrounds this weekend (September 29–30). This is the fifth year for the event, where attendees have access to samples, cooking demos, and educational lectures. Tickets start at $15 for adults and $5 for kids.

Florida-based The Donut Experiment (6159 N. Keystone Ave., 317-981-5980) opened its first Indiana location earlier this month, serving pick-your-own-toppings doughnuts on the north side of Indianapolis. Each order starts with a plain cake doughnuts. Customers pick from a list of six icings (including chocolate, glazed, and maple), and more than 17 toppings (graham crackers, bacon, and raspberry drizzle, to name a few).

A limited number of tickets are still available for the Turn Festival Feast at the Paramount School of Excellence (3020 Nowland Ave., 317-519-4588) on September 28. Only 100 people will attend the dinner, with a meal prepared by Abbi Merriss (Bluebeard), Brad Gates (Hedge Row Bistro), Erin Kem (Cannon Ball Brewing), Eli Laidlaw (The Alexander), Marcus Daniel (Joseph Decuis), and Alan Sternberg (Common House, Westfield Brewing).

The cooler fall temperatures have us dreaming of a lazy afternoon drinking the hot mulled cider at New Day Craft (1102 Prospect St., 888-632-3379).