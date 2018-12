The Feed: Pots & Pans Pie Co. Comes Out Of The Oven

A second location of Gallery Pastry Shop (1101 E. 54th St., 317-820-5526) is in the works. According to The Indianapolis Star, shop owners Alison Keefer and Ben Hardy are building a new restaurant in the Old Northside neighborhood at 1572 N. College Ave., where they’ll serve a full brunch menu all day, every day. The couple is hoping for a summer, 2019 opening. Keefer and Hardy run Macs.Well, a macaron-shipping company based in the original Gallery Pastry location.