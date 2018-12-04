The Feed: Pots & Pans Pie Co. Comes Out Of The Oven
Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.
Pots & Pans Pie Co. (6915 N. College Ave., 317-600-3475) is now open in the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood. Clarissa Morley has been serving up her popular sweet and savory pies and galettes at local farmers markets since 2016, and had the grand opening of her brick-and-mortar location on December 1. The cozy spot has coffee service, indoor seating, and, of course, lots of pie.
A second location of Gallery Pastry Shop (1101 E. 54th St., 317-820-5526) is in the works. According to The Indianapolis Star, shop owners Alison Keefer and Ben Hardy are building a new restaurant in the Old Northside neighborhood at 1572 N. College Ave., where they’ll serve a full brunch menu all day, every day. The couple is hoping for a summer, 2019 opening. Keefer and Hardy run Macs.Well, a macaron-shipping company based in the original Gallery Pastry location.
The Broad Ripple Winter Farmers Market kicked off December 1 at Liter House (5301 N. Winthrop Ave., 463-221-2800), and the restaurant launched brunch service the same day. The farmers market is Saturdays only, but Liter House will serve brunch on Saturday and Sunday.
Speaking of brunch, Turchetti’s Salumeria (1106 Prospect St., 317-426-3048) is adding Saturday and Sunday brunch service beginning December 9.
Attention holiday shoppers: chef Ryan Nelson’s Fashion Mall–adjacent Late Harvest Kitchen (8605 River Crossing Blvd., 317-663-8063) is usually a dinner-only option, but the restaurant is open for lunch on Fridays during the month of December.
Duos (2960 N. Meridian St., 317-927-6810) is getting into the holiday spirit on December 7 with its Warm Winter Welcome event. Diners can stop by 11 a.m.–1 p.m. to enjoy food, local art, and live music for $6. There will also be opportunities to support Exodus Refugee, a local organization that helps resettle refugees and other displaced people.