The Feed: Rebar’s Second Life
Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.
Two months after closing, Rebar Indy (20 N. Delaware St., 317-685-5100) will relaunch under its new owner and chef, Charles Mereday. According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, the restaurant will open in the next couple of weeks. Mereday is a Florida native who moved to Indianapolis and opened Miles Square Bistro in 2017 in the former City Cafe space. He closed it a few months later and joined the team at The Vanguard after staff defections there led to a temporary closure. Mereday told the IBJ he left The Vanguard recently because he wanted to open his own restaurant again.
Chef Greg Hardesty has been busy hosting pop-up dinners in his new mixed-used culinary space, Studio C (1051 E. 54th St., 317-796-9831). This week, he is open to the public every day 6:30 a.m.–3 p.m. for coffee service.
Cicero’s 10 West Restaurant & Bar (10 W. Jackson St., 317-606-8542) is building a “Hideout Lounge” where customers can grab drinks by a fireplace while waiting for a table. The restaurant is posting construction updates on Instagram and Facebook.
Hedge Row Bistro (350 Massachusetts Ave., 317-643-2750) is celebrating its first birthday with a Happy Birthday Hog Party on April 3. Tickets are $100 and include dinner by Hedge Row chef Brad Gates, beer from Sun King Brewing, two cocktails from West Fork Whiskey Co., and birthday cake from Gallery Pastry Shop.
Tulip Tree Creamery (6330 Corporate Dr., 317-331-5469) is hosting Chicago-based Erika Kubick, better known as Cheese Sex Death on Instagram, for a cheese-pairing class on March 30. The class will include tastings of five of Kubick’s favorite Tulip Tree cheeses, suggestions for pairings with local artisan products, and a goodie bag with Cheese Sex Death merchandise. Tickets are $50.
The Patachou Foundation is kicking off construction for its Kitchen HQ, a 4,000-square-foot space that will house the meal production facility and programming space for its charitable foundation. In addition to producing meals for food-insecure students in Indianapolis, the space will have a teaching kitchen as well as a coffee shop to provide job training skills to youths.
The National Maple Syrup Festival is March 2–3 at the Story Inn Bed and Breakfast (6464 South State Rd. 135, Nashville, 812-988-2273). Food options include an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast. Tickets start at $10.
Tickets are on sale for Indy Pies & Pints at Ivy Tech Community College Culinary Center on March 1. The event benefits Arts in Education, and the $35 ticket includes samples of more than 15 pizzerias and breweries (including Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza and Moontown Brewing), music, and carnival-style games.