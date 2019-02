The Feed: Rebar’s Second Life

Two months after closing,(20 N. Delaware St., 317-685-5100) will relaunch under its new owner and chef, Charles Mereday. According to the Indianapolis Business Journal , the restaurant will open in the next couple of weeks. Mereday is a Florida native who moved to Indianapolis and opened Miles Square Bistro in 2017 in the former City Cafe space. He closed it a few months later and joined the team at The Vanguard after staff defections there led to a temporary closure. Mereday told the IBJ he left The Vanguard recently because he wanted to open his own restaurant again.