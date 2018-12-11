The Feed: Rooster’s Kitchen Expands

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

Rooster’s Kitchen (888 Massachusetts Ave., 317-426-2020) is expanding. Owner Ross Katz told Indianapolis Business Journal he’ll be adding a “craft beer–oriented bar,” along with 50 additional seats by March.

Hoagies & Hops (414 Dorman St., 317-296-8430) is relocating to the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood in 2019. The restaurant is teaming up with Chilly Water Brewing Co. to open at 4155 Boulevard Place, serving Chilly Water beers and an expanded food menu. The all-ages location will also have a patio for outdoor seating.

The new location for Tinker Coffee (1125 W. 16th St., 317-438-5728) is officially open. The original spot at 212 East 16th Street is now closed (it remained open during the construction and transition phase), and all retail sales and roasting will be done in the new facility.

Turchetti’s Salumeria (1106 Prospect St., 317-426-3048) is also expanding. The busy butcher and deli posted an update on social media announcing its expansion into the space next door, with plans to open the Turchetti’s Salumeria Italian Style Market and Whole Animal Butcher Shop in 2019. Expect grab-and-go items, from cheese boards to deli sandwiches, and pantry items like pasta and bread.

Hedge Row American Bistro (350 Massachusetts Ave., 317-643-2750) is launching an annual New Year’s Eve dinner tradition this year. The full dinner menu will be available, along with some holiday special dishes including smoked Gunthorp Farms duck breast, Fischer Farms beef tenderloin, and caramelized pear–and-cranberry creme brûlée. Reservations are available online.

After nearly four years of requests by customers, Tinker Street (402 E. 16th St., 317-925-5000) is taking reservations. Hungry diners who steered clear for fear of a long wait can now book a table at the website or Open Table.

Tulip Tree Creamery (6330 Corporate Dr., 317-331-5469) is hosting a Cheesemas pop-up shop on December 21. The creamery is opening its facility to the public to offer advice on cheese pairings, gift ideas, and more.

Caplinger’s Fresh Catch is getting close to opening its curbside seafood kitchen at 9535 Pendleton Pike. The restaurant promised a grand opening for its roadside shack soon.

The Lemon Bar (95 E. Pine St., Zionsville, 317-344-0472) is having a Cupcakes, Cocktails, and Christmas event on December 19. The head decorator from sister-operation The Flying Cupcake will demonstrate four different holiday cupcake designs while you watch and enjoy a holiday beverage. Tickets are $35 and include four cupcakes and a cocktail.

Black Market (922 Massachusetts Ave., 317-822-6757) will host its 8th Annual Holiday Beer Brunch on December 16. The restaurant added a second seating this year after previous ones sold out so quickly, and a handful of seats are still available for 10:30 a.m. Call for a reservation.

All we want for Christmas is the drop-dead gorgeous Christmas Con Panna at Bee Coffee Roasters (201 S. Capitol Ave., 317-426-2504), made with espresso whipped cream and candy-cane crunch.

