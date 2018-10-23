The Feed: Scarlet Lane’s New Digs

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

Scarlet Lane Brew Old Southside Tap House (2033 S. Meridian St., 317-602-2369) is now open. This makes two locations for the brewery, with the original still operating in McCordsville.

Lick Ice Cream (1125 E. Brookside Ave., 317-979-0237) is giving away free dry ice with the purchase of a pint of ice cream, a perfect prop for setting the spooky mood with your decorations on Halloween. (Only while supplies last.)

Oliver Winery (200 E. Winery Road, Bloomington, 812-876-5800) is offering a free pumpkin with any purchase for visitors as at the winery this Sunday, October 28.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BoubhaKg-ym/

On October 26, Gallery Pastry Shop is having a pop-up shop on on the rooftop above Hedge Row American Bistro (350 Massachusetts Ave.) for its sister company, Macs.Well. The special event will be with $1 macarons from the French macaron shipping company and free champagne tastings.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BpP0dR9nf0r/

Savor the International Marketplace is in full swing. Diners can get discounted meals at more than 20 international restaurants on the west side of Indianapolis. The specials run through November 4. Check the website for participating locations and menus.

Patachou Inc.’s Martha Hoover went to Los Angeles last week to give the keynote address at Womaneer, an event honoring 10 women in the United States that lifestyle website MyDomain.com says is changing the world. According to the criteria, a Womaneer honoree is someone who “defies societal norms with heroism and tenacity to become a pioneering woman in her field.” Hoover was the recipient of the Community Award for her work with the Patachou Foundaiton, which serves healthy meals to food insecure children in Indianapolis.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BpNw2yunmdV/

Garfield Park Farmers Market is celebrating the end of its third season with a fundraising harvest dinner on November 5 at Pioneer (1110 Shelby St.) with chef Alan Sternberg (Field Brewing Co., Common House). Tickets are $75 and include a family-style meal, dessert, and cocktail hour. Local musicians The Thistle Sisters will perform live at the event.

The Lemon Bar (95 E. Pine St., Zionsville, 317-344-0472) is now open for breakfast seven days a week.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BpHWsotBHVh/

Since chilly temperatures might be here to stay (we think), we’ve got our eyes on the enticing hot buttered-rum cocktail at Taxman Fortville (29 S. Main St., Fortville, 317-482-1272).