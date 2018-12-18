The Feed: Scotty’s Closures And More
Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.
Three Indiana locations of Scotty’s Brewhouse will close by year’s end as a result of a bankruptcy filing by parent company Scotty’s Holdings. According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, the three closures include downtown (1 Virginia Ave., 317-571-0808), Carmel (1110 W. Main St., 317-644-3456) and Muncie (1700 W. University Ave., 765-747-5151). The company will also close a location in Waco, Texas. Indianapolis resident Scott Wise founded the company in 1996 and sold it to Arizona-based Due North Holdings in 2016.
Two eastside eateries are also closing this month. 10 Johnson Avenue (10 S. Johnson Ave., 317-929-1019) will have its last day of service on December 20, and Pia Urban Cafe & Market (2834 E. Washington St.) will follow on December 21. Both businesses made the announcements on their Facebook pages, and hinted that other establishments may be moving into the buildings soon.
Dear Valued Customer, 🚨IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT With mixed emotions, Pia Cafe will cease operations as of 12/21. During these uncertain times it has been very hard to maintain a positive outlook in all things business-related but we have certainly enjoyed getting to know each one of you and from the bottom of my heart Thank You! for the amazing three years. Most of you might not know this but our goal, initially, was to invest in the life of marginalized women and give them an opportunity to be back into the workforce. And we did that because of you and the people around us. We can’t thank enough the leaders of this community for allowing us to be here and for believing in us for that spend hours here with us sipping on coffee. Please continue to support our neighbors like @tlaollindy and @catheadpressindy and those surrounded by the amazing group of leaders on the Near East Area Renewal & Near East side business association. @neareastarearenewal I feel optimistic about upcoming plans for Englewood Community Development. There is talk of a new establishment coming in place of my shop, although details are not entirely worked out. Keep your eyes open for an exciting announcement early in the new year. For all of my customers, friends and family who've come to the shop and all of the wonderful employees I've been so blessed to have, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Tickets are now available for the annual Indianapolis Monthly Best of Indy event on January 24 at The Willows (6729 E. Westfield Blvd., 317-251-2628). It’s open to the public, so come eat, drink, and shop with some of the people and businesses featured in the December 2018 Best of Indy issue. Tickets are $20.
Three Carrots (920 Virginia Ave., 317-403-5867) owner Ian Phillips is speaking our language with his New Year’s Eve for Introverts event on December 31. A $20 ticket includes board games, card games, non-alcoholic beverages, finger foods, and a cookie chill-off (something Phillips describes as “a non competition that involves eating cookies and chilling.”) There will also be a special menu and cocktails available for purchase.
Karen Hewett owned and operated the popular Franklin restaurant Indigo Duck with her husband, Joseph, until his death in 2013, and Hewett continued to run the restaurant until closing it permanently in 2014. After switching careers (to massage therapy), she’ll step back into the kitchen to teach a cooking class at Duke’s Indy (2352 S. West St., 317-643-6403) on January 6. The class will cover how to make a homemade chicken stock, then use the stock to make winter soups and grains. Tickets are $35.
Things are moving along at Liter House (5301 Winthrop Ave., 463-221-2800) for the big BBQ and beer hall still under construction. The restaurant posted an update on social media, including a first look at the outdoor patio. No date has been announced for the opening of the expanded space. Liter house is currently serving a Bavarian-inspired menu inside.