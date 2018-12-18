The Feed: Scotty’s Closures And More

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

Three Indiana locations of Scotty’s Brewhouse will close by year’s end as a result of a bankruptcy filing by parent company Scotty’s Holdings. According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, the three closures include downtown (1 Virginia Ave., 317-571-0808), Carmel (1110 W. Main St., 317-644-3456) and Muncie (1700 W. University Ave., 765-747-5151). The company will also close a location in Waco, Texas. Indianapolis resident Scott Wise founded the company in 1996 and sold it to Arizona-based Due North Holdings in 2016.

Two eastside eateries are also closing this month. 10 Johnson Avenue (10 S. Johnson Ave., 317-929-1019) will have its last day of service on December 20, and Pia Urban Cafe & Market (2834 E. Washington St.) will follow on December 21. Both businesses made the announcements on their Facebook pages, and hinted that other establishments may be moving into the buildings soon.

Tickets are now available for the annual Indianapolis Monthly Best of Indy event on January 24 at The Willows (6729 E. Westfield Blvd., 317-251-2628). It’s open to the public, so come eat, drink, and shop with some of the people and businesses featured in the December 2018 Best of Indy issue. Tickets are $20.

Three Carrots (920 Virginia Ave., 317-403-5867) owner Ian Phillips is speaking our language with his New Year’s Eve for Introverts event on December 31. A $20 ticket includes board games, card games, non-alcoholic beverages, finger foods, and a cookie chill-off (something Phillips describes as “a non competition that involves eating cookies and chilling.”) There will also be a special menu and cocktails available for purchase.

Karen Hewett owned and operated the popular Franklin restaurant Indigo Duck with her husband, Joseph, until his death in 2013, and Hewett continued to run the restaurant until closing it permanently in 2014. After switching careers (to massage therapy), she’ll step back into the kitchen to teach a cooking class at Duke’s Indy (2352 S. West St., 317-643-6403) on January 6. The class will cover how to make a homemade chicken stock, then use the stock to make winter soups and grains. Tickets are $35.

Things are moving along at Liter House (5301 Winthrop Ave., 463-221-2800) for the big BBQ and beer hall still under construction. The restaurant posted an update on social media, including a first look at the outdoor patio. No date has been announced for the opening of the expanded space. Liter house is currently serving a Bavarian-inspired menu inside.