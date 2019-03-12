The Feed: Shake Shack Rumors

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

That sound you heard last week was Indy freaking out as rumors spread that NYC-based Shake Shack was coming to town. Indianapolis Business Journal reported job listings on LinkedIn, including opportunities for managers and additional staff. The burger powerhouse did not respond to IBJ requests for comment on the potential opening. Our spidey (and burger) sense will optimistically take that as a “would you like cheese fries with your ShackBurger?”

Indianapolis-based Newfangled Confections is expanding its candy product line, adding milk and dark chocolate–covered versions of its popular Frittle candy to crowd favorites sesame, coconut, and original peanut flavor. Founder Carrie Abbott will be on site March 16 at Homespun (869 Massachusetts Ave., 317-351-0280) 6:30–8:30 p.m., offering samples of the new line with complimentary bubbly.

Sunrise Bakery (101 W. Broadway St., Fortville, 317-485-7574) is moving to Fishers. Founder John Kitteman told The Indianapolis Star he will double the size of the business (to 4,000 square feet) and expand beyond doughnuts and pastries to include breakfast sandwiches, ice cream, and traditional Jewish deli sandwiches. He expects a September opening. Sunrise will continue operating in its current space until the new building is ready at 104th Street and Olio Road.

A downtown LouVino (530 Massachusetts Ave., 317-744-9955) is now open.

Tickets are available for the 2019 Indianapolis Monthly Best Restaurants event at the Ivy Tech Culinary Center (2820 N. Meridian St.), where you can sample food and drinks from local businesses featured in the April “Best New Restaurants” issue. General-admission tasting-tour tickets are $35 per person and include small plates in a festival setting, and VIP tickets are $150 for two, including the tasting tour and a sit-down, multi-course dinner with drink pairings.

Tickets go on sale March 15 for Baby Got Brunch on August 24 at the Pan Am Pavilion (201 S. Capitol Ave.). Early-bird general-admission tickets are $40, and VIP are $75 (with a 90-minute jump start on everyone else). Tickets include bottomless mimosas, a Bloody Mary bar, and brunch bites from local restaurants and chefs. Proceeds benefit The Patachou Foundation, serving fresh-cooked meals to food-insecure students in Indianapolis.