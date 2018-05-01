The Feed: Shapiro’s Love, New Southern-Style Barbecue, And Kimbal Musk Moves In Next Door

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

» Celebrity chef Edward Lee is a cookbook author (Smoke & Pickles), TV personality (PBS’s Mind of a Chef and Bravo’s Top Chef), James Beard nominee (at his Louisville restaurant, 610 Magnolia), and, now, Indianapolis food fan. In his new book, Buttermilk Graffiti: A Chef’s Journey to Discover America’s Melting-Pot Cuisine, Lee opens a chapter on Indianapolis by declaring that Shapiro’s Delicatessen (808 S. Meridian St., 317-631-4041) is the best Jewish deli in America. That’s quite a testament coming from Lee, who was raised in New York City. Each chapter in Lee’s book focuses on a different city or region where immigrants are having a lasting impact on the city and culture. Buttermilk Graffiti is available in bookstores now.

» Next Door American Eatery (4573 N. College Ave., 317-643-3480), the latest restaurant from Kimbal Musk, is now open in the former Double 8 Foods space. The casual diner-style spot officially opened to the public today, May 1, less than one month after Musk opened his first Indianapolis restaurant, Hedge Row American Bistro (350 Massachusetts Ave., 317-643-2750).

» While we’re on the topic of celebrity chefs, we should note that according to the IBJ, celebrity chef Michael Symon’s northside burger joint, B Spot (2727 E. 86th St., 317-802-7678), has closed. The restaurant, which opened less than two years ago, was an an anchor in the first phase of the Ironworks development.

» Cunningham Restaurant Group just opened its fifth Bru Burger Bar in Indiana, this time in Noblesville (350 Westfield Rd., 317-764-2510). The Indianapolis-based restaurant group also has two Bru Burger locations in Ohio (Cincinnati and Westerville), and one in Kentucky (Lexington).

» Black Eye Take Out (1006 Virgina Ave.) opens today. The Vietnamese-inspired joint from the masterminds behind General American Donut Company will serve ramen, Bahn Mi sandwiches, and rice bowls.

» Tickets to Indy Food Tours, brought to you by Eat Here Indy, launch today. According to the creators, “Indy Food Tours offer location-themed food experiences that feature generous tastes from 3 unique restaurants in iconic neighborhoods.”

» Festiva owner George Muñoz is celebrating Cinco de Mayo this weekend with a tent party, DJ, and the return appearance of fan favorites from La Chinita Poblana, the Asian-influenced taco shop Muñoz ran in Broad Ripple until he took over Festiva at the end of 2017.

» Pearl Street Pizzeria is now open in Geist (10462 Olio Rd., 317-336-8703). This is the second location for owners Dave and Courtney Andrus, who opened the original Pearl Street Pizza downtown in 2010.

» Farmers market season kicks off this Wednesday at the Original Farmers Market at Indianapolis City Market (222 E. Market St., 317-634-9266). Then things kick into high gear Saturday with the return of markets in Garfield Park, Broad Ripple, Carmel, and Fishers. The Binford Farmers Market is also back at its home at 65th & Binford on Saturday, following a three-year run in the parking lot of Lawrence North High as the Market at Hague.

» Rusted Silo Southern BBQ & Brewhouse (411 N. State St., Lizton, 317-994-6145) is now open. Chef/owner Robert Ecker worked in restaurants in Georgia and Florida (including a few years as a chef for the Walt Disney Company in Orlando and Paris) before taking a break from the food business for a corporate gig. Rusted Silo is his re-entry into restaurant life, where he focuses on smoked and barbecued meats with Southern sides.