The Feed: Shifting Chefs And Rolled Ice Cream

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

» There’s been a change in the chef lineup at several local restaurants recently. Ricky Hatfield, formerly at CharBlue (14 E. Washington St., 317-986-7883), is now running the kitchen at the Skyline Club (1 American Square, 317-263-5000). John Herndon, last seen launching the now-closed 22nd Street Diner and Tongue N’ Cheek food truck, is donning his toque at Thunderbird (1127 Shelby St., 317-974-9580); and former Thunderbird chef Kristen York is working the lines at Black Market (922 Massachusetts Ave., 317-822-6757) and Spoke & Steele (123 S. Illinois St., 317-737-1616) while planning some “guerrilla dinner projects” in Woodruff Place.

» Shapiro’s Delicatessen will be featured in a new book by celebrity chef Edward Lee, featured on PBS’s Mind of a Chef and Bravo’s Top Chef. The book, Buttermilk Graffiti: A Chef’s Journey to Discover America’s New Melting-Pot Cuisine, focuses on 16 places in America “where the collision of immigrant and native food traditions is producing some of the most exciting and delicious food in the country.”

» Three new food tenants are headed to Circle Centre mall. According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, Chin Sushi House will open on May 20 in the third-floor concourse space formerly occupied by Teavana; Korean-Mexican fusion spot Seoul Fresh opens May 11 in the food court; and Thai Sweet House, known for its rolled ice cream technique (pouring liquid ice cream onto an ice-cold slab, adding mix-ins, and forming into a shape), will also open in the food court on May 11. Thai Sweet House opened a Greenwood location in December.

» The Indianapolis chapter of Girls Pint Out is teaming up with Taxman Fortville (29 S. Main St., 317-482-1272) on May 8 to celebrate spring with a Sours, Saisons, and Street Food event. Tickets to the ladies-only event are $25 per person and include a flight of Taxman sours and saisons, paired with street food–inspired appetizers. Attendees must be 21 and over.

» Fans of the locally made tamales at Tlaolli (2830 E. Washington St., 317-410-9507) can now pull up a seat and dine in. The restaurant used to be carry-out only but recently completed a renovation and added tables and chairs.

» Lawrence Community Gardens, which farms more than seven acres of land in the eastside community and donates the harvest to local food banks, is having a Comedy & Magic fundraiser at Morty’s Comedy Joint (3824 E. 82nd St., 317-848-5500) this Saturday, April 28. The event will be hosted by Sharrona Moore (aka Shorty Doo Wop), with magician and motivational speaker Jamahal Keyes headlining and special guest comedians Troy Davis and Ernest Hicks. General admission is $20, ages 18 and over.