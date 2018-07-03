The Feed: Sun King Rises

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

Sun King Spirits , the 15,000-square-foot distillery and food hall, is now open in Carmel. The family-friendly venue has rooftop dining overlooking the Monon Greenway and food stalls inside from Pi Indy, La Margarita, and Oca. Beast food truck was also planning to serve its popular hamburgers in one of the stalls in the new facility but announced via social media last week that the transition from food truck to brick and mortar was taking longer than expected, and pulled out of the project. Come on by! We are officially open. 11am-10pm #sunkingspirits A post shared by Sun King Spirits (@sunkingspirits) on Jul 2, 2018 at 8:21am PDT

Public Greens restaurant later this year. The » Martha Hoover will open her thirdrestaurant later this year. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that Hoover confirmed the plans for a 2,500-square-foot location inside the Cummins building downtown. She expects to open around Thanksgiving.

» Indy’s south side finally gets its own Portillo’s location next week. The Chicago-based restaurant chain opens its second spot in central Indiana with a grand opening on July 9 at 8150 U.S. 31 in Greenwood.

» Flamme Burger closed its original Fishers location in the Nickel Plate District and reopened in the Keystone Commons shopping center (8487 Union Chapel Rd., 317-436-1929), across the street from the Fashion Mall. The locally owned business also has a location in Whitestown.

» Restaurateur Eddie Sahm (Sahm’s Ale House, Big Lug Canteen) tells us July 16 will begin the first full week of service at Liter House (5301 Winthrop Ave.), his Bavarian restaurant concept in the former home of Bent Rail Brewery in Broad Ripple. Chefs John Adams and Blake Ellis have been recipe testing for months, and Sahm also confirmed the recent additions of chef Adam Ditter and bartender Steve Simon, who recently departed Vanguard in Broad Ripple.