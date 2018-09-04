The Feed: Taco Fest Hits Monument Circle

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

» Christ Church Cathedral (125 Monument Circle, 317-636-4577), home of the wildly popular summer Strawberry Festival on Monument Circle, is launching its inaugural Taco Fest on September 8. There will be specialty tacos, music with DJ Swing Latino (Isaac Salazar), and a salsa contest. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for kids.

» The second annual Ironworks Social at the Ironworks Hotel (2721 E. 86th St., 463-221-2200) is September 15, with live music, food from restaurants in the Ironworks development (Rize, Provision, Ruth’s Chris, Blue Sushi, and Sangiovese Ristorante), and a pet adoption event. The outdoor party is dog-friendly and free, with donations encouraged for the Humane Society of Hamilton County.

» Rebellion Doughnuts (17677 Cumberland Rd., Noblesville, 317-599-4880) is now open. According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, owners (and law partners) David Pumphrey and John Manley are already starting work on a second location, shooting for a September opening at Indianapolis City Market. Cindy Hawkins of Circle City Sweets, Circle City Boulangerie, and Circle City Soups consulted on the doughnut menu. Pumphrey and Manley also own Noblesville’s Copper Still Kitchen & Bar (917 Conner St., 317-214-7376).

» Slow Food Indy and Wildwood Market (1015 Virginia Ave., 317-737-2653) are hosting a Fish Fry for Food Equity on September 7 in the Wildwood parking lot. Tickets are $30 per person and include a fish plate with two sides and a drink. Proceeds benefit Lawrence Community Gardens and Flanner Farms, organizations that grow food in designated food deserts of Indianapolis.

» Tuttle Orchards (5717 N 300 W, Greenfield, 317-326-2278) added a second weekend to its annual crowd favorite, Caramel Apple Fest. Now caramel apple fans can get their fall fix on September 5 or September 15, with a corn maze, hayrides, Tractor Town for kids, and build-your-own caramel apple bar. Entry to the festival is free, with separate charges for food and some of the activities.

» The temperatures may still be sweltering, but nothing gets us in the mood for changing foliage and Halloween festivities like the annual switcheroo Gwendolyn Rogers does on the interior of her destination bakery, The Cake Bake Shop (6515 Carrollton Ave., 317-257-2253). Rogers took to Instagram this weekend to reveal the work she and her team did in one night to transform the space.