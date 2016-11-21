The Feed: The Inferno Room, Livery, and More

This week’s trends in Indy dining.

» Restaurateur Ed Rudisell (Black Market, Siam Square, Rook) is opening a tiki restaurant. The entrepreneur let the cat out of the bag on social media last week when he teased the opening of The Inferno Room in 2017. Few details are known at this point (including an exact opening date), but Rudisell confirmed that he and his wife, Sasathorn, are teaming up with Black Market general manager Chris Coy on the project, which will be located at 902 Virginia Avenue in Fountain Square (next door to Siam Square). Rudisell promises classic tiki drinks and exotic foods.

» Cunningham Restaurant Group formally adds another jewel to its crown this week with the opening of Livery (720 N. College Ave., 317-383-0330). Executive chef Casey Frank (former sous chef at Vida) serves a menu of Latin favorites, including patatas bravas (potatoes with fire-roasted tomatoes, crispy shallots, scallions, and crema) and churros with mint cream and chocolate. The historic building stabled horses in a previous incarnation, and has been restored to include rooftop seating for restaurant guests.

» Recess (4907 N. College Ave., 317-925-7529) chef Greg Hardesty is shaking things up for December, offering intimate Monday-night dinners with one chef, one server, and 14 guests. View the complete menus and make reservations online.

» Indy is getting another cigar bar downtown. According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, Burn by Rocky Patel will open on the corner of Meridian and Maryland streets, in a space formerly occupied by Nordstrom. This will be the third location for the Florida-based Burn concept, which has outposts in Naples and Pittsburgh. The owners are shooting for a summer 2017 opening.

» Black Friday is more fun in Fountain Square, where shoppers start lining up as early as 7 a.m. for the annual release of Imperial Breakfast Magpie at New Day Craft (1102 Prospect St., 888-632-3379). This black-raspberry mead (an alcoholic beverage of fermented honey with water, fruit, and spices) is aged 14 months in bourbon barrels, then infused with Bee Coffee Roasters espresso. The limited run goes fast, so make a strategic plan now.

» Late Harvest Kitchen (8605 River Crossing Blvd., 317-663-8063) is giving lunch a go in December. Every Friday during the holidays, chef Ryan Nelson is opening the restaurant for lunch service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are recommended.