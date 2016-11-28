The Feed: The Vanguard, Thunderbird, and More

This week’s trends in Indy dining.

» The Vanguard is now open for dinner in Broad Ripple in the space formerly occupied by The Usual Suspects (6319 Guilford Ave.). The menu is small, but big on comfort foods like pork rillettes, fried chicken, and porchetta with pork Bordelaise. The menu is designed by the guys at Turf Kitchen, currently making waves at their small lunch counter across from Castleton Square Mall.

» The women of the Indy food scene will take center stage on December 12 at Printtext (652 E. 52nd St.). The store is partnering with Cherry Bombe, a national publication celebrating women and food, for a panel discussion moderated by Cherry Bombe founder Kerry Diamond. The panel participants have not been announced, but the Printtext Instagram announcement promised it would include women who grow, cook, serve, and make food in Indiana.

» Celebrate Repeal Day on December 5 with cocktails and live music in the historic catacombs at City Market. Ten local bartenders will make signature drinks to celebrate the the passage of the 21st Amendment in 1933 repealing Prohibition. Search Pinterest for ideas now, because guests are encouraged to come dressed in their best 1930s attire. Tickets are $30.

» Kimbal Musk, billionaire brother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has formally initiated phase one of his two-part local food initiative. According to the Indianapolis Star, the first two of 100 learning gardens were installed in November at schools in Marion County (William McKinley Elementary and Global Prep Academy). Musk previously announced his intention to open a farm-to-table restaurant on Massachusetts Avenue in 2017.

» A Fountain Square favorite is opening for lunch. Thunderbird, previously only serving dinner, will officially join the lunch crowd on December 6.