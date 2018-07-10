The Feed: This Year’s Fair Food Bucket List

» Indiana State Fair officials have announced the list of foods we can all look forward to this summer. Let’s just say your elastic-waist pants will be put to the test. First up: a fried-chicken-and-waffle sandwich drizzled with maple syrup and sprinkled with powdered sugar. Vegetarians can get their gluttony on with an inside-out grilled cheese sandwich (mild cheese on the outside, gouda and sourdough bread on the inside), and everybody has a shot at a sugar coma with deep-fried sugar cream pie. The fair runs August 3 to 19 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds (1202 E. 38th St.). Discounted admission and midway passes are available online until August 2. Get ready to be dazzled by delicious eats! Have you seen the NEW foods coming to the Fair this year? Check them all out at indianastatefair.com! #IndyStateFair A post shared by Indiana State Fair (@indystatefair) on Jul 3, 2018 at 4:00am PDT

» Liter House (5301 Winthrop Ave.), the Bavariana concept from Sahm Restaurant Group’s Eddie Sahm, is celebrating its grand opening this week with a World Cup viewing party on July 11. A $10 ticket either includes a buffet of pulled pork, chicken wings, hot dogs, sides, and desserts from pitmaster Blake Ellis, or can be applied to the price of two beers.

» A Fishers location of Burger Study, the burger concept from Indiana-based Huse Culinary Group (St. Elmo Steak House, Harry & Izzy’s, and downtown’s Burger Study), has been nixed in favor of an upscale restaurant more like Harry & Izzy’s. Craig Huse told Indianapolis Business Journal that the restaurant will be called The HC Grill (as in “Hamilton County”), and will be similar in spirit to Harry & Izzy’s, but with a different menu. Huse expects to open in October 2019 at The Yard at Fishers District.