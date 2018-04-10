The Feed: Tinker Street Regroups And Reopens

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

» Tinker Street (402 E. 16th St., 317-925-5000) reopens tonight for dinner, nearly two weeks after a staff walkout led to a temporary closure. Tom Main, who originally opened the restaurant with business partner Peter George, announced on social media Monday that chef Braedon Kellner is his new co-owner, with a nonspecific reference to “issues related to personnel and workplace dynamics.” Since the suspension of business on March 29, social media has lit up with rumors and speculation about what went wrong, including war stories told by previous employees of Peter George. Main and Kellner seem eager to move forward with an all-new menu posted on the restaurant’s website.

» Festiva (1217 E. 16th St., 317-635-4444) is now family-friendly. George Muñoz, who owned the fan-favorite La Chinita Poblano taco shop in Broad Ripple, took over Festiva at the end of 2017 and has been working to change the 21-and-over-only policy since he arrived. He finally cleared all the regulatory hoops, and the restaurant is now open to kids, children’s menu and all. Festiva also recently started taking reservations, making it a little easier for everyone who can’t wait for their taco fix.

» Local chefs will engage in a friendly competition using Indiana products for Cheese Wars 2018 on April 22 at The Cyrus Place (237 N. East St.). Tickets are $40 and include samples of the competing chefs’ creations, plus the opportunity to vote on a winning dish.

» Ukiyo (4907 N. College Ave., 317-384-1408) is launching Sunday service on April 15, offering ramen, sushi, and a Kappo-style small-plate menu all day. No reservations necessary.

» Fort Wayne is getting its own Ruth’s Chris Steak House (224 E. Wayne St.). The 13,000-square-foot restaurant is slated to open May 7 in the Skyline Tower project. This will be the fourth Indiana location for Ruth’s Chris, with two in Indianapolis and one in South Bend.

» Brother-and-sister writing team Andre and Tenaya Darlington will be in town on April 27 promoting their new book, Booze & Vinyl, with stops at Indy CD & Vinyl (806 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-259-1012) noon to 3 p.m. and Hotel Tango (702 Virginia Ave., 317-653-1806) 6 to 9 p.m. The book celebrates 70 iconic albums dating back to the 1930s and is organized into four chapters: Rock, Dance, Chill, and Seduce. It includes A- and B-side drink recipes for each album and small-plate recipe ideas.

» If sprinkling marshmallow breakfast cereal on our fancy latte is wrong, we don’t want to be right. Check out this magically delicious mug at Bites Coffee & Dessert Bar (640 S. Main St., Zionsville, 317-873-1001).