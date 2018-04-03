The Feed: Tinker Street’s Dead End And Hedge Row’s Grand Entrance

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

» In messages posted on Facebook and Twitter, Tinker Street (404 E. 16th St.) announced late last week that it has closed “until further notice,” reportedly the result of a staff walkout. The Indianapolis Business Journal has a story on the circumstances leading to the highly successful restaurant’s sudden shuttering.

» After months of anticipation and a few inevitable delays, Kimbal Musk’s Hedge Row American Bistro (350 Massachusetts Ave., 317-643-2750) is now open, with Indy chef Brad Gates running the kitchen.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bg9s_EKgusw/

» The more things change, the more we want to tuck into a plate of carbs from pasta O.G. The Old Spaghetti Factory, which celebrates its grand opening in a new location along Rangeline Road in Carmel City Center on April 16.

» Tickets are on sale now for Chocolate Fest 2018 at the Indiana Arts Garden on April 14. Sample treats from Indiana chocolatiers including Peacetree Mountain Truffles, DeBrand Fine Chocolates, and Louise’s Sweets, with beverages from Tinker Coffee. Advance tickets are $15 for adults ($20 at the door) and $5 for kids. Proceeds benefit Arts for Learning, an Indiana arts organization connecting working artists with local schools for student education and enrichment.

» Rook (501 Virginia Ave., 317-737-2293) and Bluebeard (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580) are teaming up for a sous-chef takeover in the Rook kitchen on April 22, when Justin Eiteljorg (Bluebeard) and Esteban Rosas (Rook) will serve a five-course meal with wine pairings. Fermented potato? Green-garlic preserved lemon? You have our attention. Tickets are $85.

» The Chicago-style hot dogs and beef sandwiches get most of the social media love, but Portillo’s (9201 E. 116th St., Fishers, 317-588-1111) fans are equally enamored of the famous chocolate cake. In honor of the restaurant’s 55th anniversary, it is offering slices of the cake for 55 cents on April 4. The deal is good with any order of an entrée, including sandwiches, hot dogs, entrée salads, or ribs. The fine print: It’s for dine-in or drive-thru only.

» Three months after Spoke & Steele (123 S. Illinois St., 317-737-1616) lured former Recess owner Greg Hardesty out of retirement as a consulting chef, the restaurant added Erin Gillum as chef de cuisine. Gillum comes to Spoke & Steele after logging time in several local spots, including Binkley’s Kitchen and Bar, Mitchell’s Fish Market, and A Cut Above Catering.

» A Taste of Broad Ripple returns this summer. The Broad Ripple Village Association and The Vogue announced that June 16 will be the big day this year, with more than 30 food and beverage vendors and a chef’s cook-off. Tickets are $7 for adults; free for kids 11 and under.