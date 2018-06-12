The Feed: Jonathan Brooks Teases Beholder

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

» Looks like chef Jonathan Brooks is getting closer to opening Beholder (1844 E. 10th St.), the dinner-only follow-up to Milktooth (534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131). This weekend, Brooks posted on his personal Instagram account photos of dishes that were served at an invitation-only soft opening. No word yet on when the doors will officially part for the public.

Update: Beholder is set to open Thursday, June 14 at 5pm with what Brooks calls “very limited seating through this weekend” and “reservations only” can be made on the restaurant’s website.

» Indiana farmers and food producers will take over Monument Circle this Friday (June 15) 10 a.m.–2 p.m. for the Indiana Grown Monumental Marketplace. The free event is open to the public and is a good opportunity to sample and shop products grown and made by Hoosiers.

» Taste of Broad Ripple is back on June 16, when the streets will be blocked off and filled with food and drink vendors, live music, and family activities. General admission tickets are $7 at the gate (free for kids 11 and under). There are also a limited number of Chef’s Night Off VIP Tasting Experience tickets available for $50, which include samples of dishes made in an on-site cook-off.

» The owners of Fountain Square’s Pioneer (1110 Shelby St., 317-986-6761) took to social media last week to announce a sudden stop in food service. No details were revealed other than the intention to continue as a bar, music venue, and event space. General Manager J.B. Andrews later told The Indianapolis Star he plans to roll out a smaller, more affordable menu at a future date.

The Workingman’s Friend (234 N. Belmont Ave., 317-636-2067) as her favorite neighborhood spot, noting her love for the extra-crispy griddle burgers and the restaurant’s entertaining Facebook page. Bon Appétit released its first-ever list of America’s Favorite Neighborhood Restaurants, relying on input from more than 80 influential people, including chefs, NBA stars, comedians, and Indy’s own Martha Hoover, head of the Patachou empire. Hoover picked(234 N. Belmont Ave., 317-636-2067) as her favorite neighborhood spot, noting her love for the extra-crispy griddle burgers and the restaurant’s entertaining Facebook page.

» The Brown County Convention and Visitors Bureau launched Sippin’ Trip tours, pre-planned excursions designed to highlight local wineries, breweries, and distilleries. The tours are scheduled for every Saturday and Sunday through the end of September. Some of the stops include Chateau Thomas Winery Tasting Room, Brown County Winery, and Hard Truth Hills and Bear Wallow distilleries. Tickets are $55 and include samples at each stop, a boxed lunch, and a Brown County souvenir.