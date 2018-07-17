The Feed: Turchetti’s Salumeria Opens In Fountain Square
Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.
» Turchetti’s Salumeria (1106 Prospect St., 317-426-3048), which has been selling charcuterie and deli meats to local restaurants and farmers-market customers for more than a year, will open its Fountain Square deli on August 24. It will be open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays only, serving sandwiches, charcuterie, beer, and wine. The facility will be closed Sunday through Thursday for production. Turchetti’s owner George Turkette also announced that former Pioneer chef Lane Milburn will be the production manager and run the kitchen.
» A new Natural Born Juicers (882 E. Coil St.) opens in Broad Ripple on July 18. Grab your cold-pressed juices and smoothies just off the Monon Trail.
» Open Society (4850 N. College Ave., 317-999-8706) is suspending its weekday coffee and brunch program for the rest of the summer. You can still get coffee and brunch on the weekends, but Tuesdays through Friday will be evening dinner and bar menus only.
» Two Indianapolis restaurants made The Daily Meal’s 2018 list of the 75 Best Fried Chicken Places in America. Maxine’s Chicken & Waffles (123 N. East St., 317-423-3300) landed at No. 71, with a special shout-out for the sweet-potato waffle and housemade peach butter. Hollyhock Hill (8110 N. College Ave., 317-251-2294) came in at No. 51, famous for using the same fried chicken recipe since the restaurant opened in 1928.
» Rabble Coffee (2119 E. 10th St.) is now serving locally made vegan treats from Mrs. Murry’s Naturals. Sweet potato pie, brown-sugar raisin cookies, and savory pot pies are just a few of the treats that have been on the menu lately.
» Tie Dye Grill (7055 E. 16th St., 317-353-9393) is closing permanently on July 27. The sad news came via Facebook last week. Tie Dye opened in 2009 at 1311 North Shadeland Avenue and relocated to the 16th Street location earlier his year.
» Hotel Tango (702 Virginia Ave., 317-653-1806) is teaming up with Duos Indy on July 26 for Vegan Tapas Night. Tickets are $70 and include a five-course meal paired with Hotel Tango cocktails.
» Upland Brewing Co. will celebrate its 20th anniversary on July 25 at Newfields (4000 Michigan Rd., 317-923-1331) as part of the Craft Beer & Dinner series. Upland brews will be paired with a summer barbecue picnic in The Garden, surrounded by meerkats from the Summer Wonderland: Spectacular Creatures exhibit. Tickets are $35.