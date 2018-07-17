The Feed: Turchetti’s Salumeria Opens In Fountain Square

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

Turchetti’s Salumeria (1106 Prospect St., 317-426-3048), which has been selling charcuterie and deli meats to local restaurants and farmers-market customers for more than a year, will open its Fountain Square deli on August 24. It will be open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays only, serving sandwiches, charcuterie, beer, and wine. The facility will be closed Sunday through Thursday for production. Turchetti’s owner George Turkette also announced that former Pioneer chef Lane Milburn will be the production manager and run the kitchen.

» A new Natural Born Juicers (882 E. Coil St.) opens in Broad Ripple on July 18. Grab your cold-pressed juices and smoothies just off the Monon Trail. Open Society (4850 N. College Ave., 317-999-8706) is suspending its weekday coffee and brunch program for the rest of the summer. You can still get coffee and brunch on the weekends, but Tuesdays through Friday will be evening dinner and bar menus only.

Rabble Coffee (2119 E. 10th St.) is now serving locally made vegan treats from Mrs. Murry’s Naturals. Sweet potato pie, brown-sugar raisin cookies, and savory pot pies are just a few of the treats that have been on the menu lately.

» Tie Dye Grill (7055 E. 16th St., 317-353-9393) is closing permanently on July 27. The sad news came via Facebook last week. Tie Dye opened in 2009 at 1311 North Shadeland Avenue and relocated to the 16th Street location earlier his year.