The Feed: Windsor Park Art Cinema Gets The Green Light

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

Windsor Park Art Cinema, the restaurant and movie theater project in the old Christian Unity Missionary Baptist Church (1258 Windsor St.) is go for launch. The Department of Metropolitan Development approved a zoning variance, clearing the way for owners Tom Battista and Sam Sutphin to develop an 80-seat restaurant and multi-theater complex. Windsor Park Art Cinema President Edward Battista told Fox 59 they will spend $2.5 million to develop the property, which will also include a second location of bakery and coffee shop Amelia’s in a house next door. The Battistas have a track record of launching restaurants that bring attention and dollars to local neighborhoods, with foodie faves Bluebeard, Amelia’s, and Milktooth being exhibit A, B, and C for Fletcher Place.

Last week, the owners of Bent Rail Brewery (5301 Winthrop Ave.) announced via Facebook the closure of the SoBro business. The Indianapolis Star later reported that the brewery was purchased by the team behind Nora’s Big Lug Canteen (1435 E. 86th St., 317-672-3503). Big Lug co-owner Eddie Sahm told the newspaper they plan to renovate the building, adding a 300-person beer garden and turning it into a Bavarian-style restaurant and brewery. Bent Rail owner Craig Baker said he will focus on his other restaurants, The Taco Shop (43 E. 9th St., 317-964-0538) and The Local Eatery & Pub (14655 Gray Rd., 317-218-3786).

The new year offers a new opportunity to try the downtown culinary scene at a discount. Savor Downtown Indy runs February 19–March 4, with restaurants offering $10, $20, $30, and $40 menus.

Chef Joseph’s at the Connoisseur Room (111 E. Ohio St., 317-600-3577) is closing permanently at the end of the year. The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook, saying chef Joseph Heidenreich is retiring, and the last dinner service is on New Year’s Eve. The restaurant and live music venue opened in 2011.

Sahm’s at The Tower Cafe inside OneAmerica Tower (1 America Square, 317-536-1305) is closed until further notice due to a fire behind a refrigeration unit on December 21. The Indianapolis Star reported that nobody was injured, and damages are estimated at $50,000. UPDATE: According to management, Sahm’s Atrium at the Tower is back open.