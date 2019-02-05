The Swoon List: King Dough, Delicia, Turchetti’s, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

A pie worth the wait from newly opened King Dough: Half a Brooklyn Baby with red sauce, fresh mozzarella, soppresata, and Mike’s hot honey and half a pepperoni with red sauce, oregano, aged mozzarella, and pecorino. (452 N. Highland Ave., 317-602-7960)

Brooklyn Baby and pepperoni pizza by King Dough
Brooklyn Baby and pepperoni by King Dough

Michael Rubino

A decadent seafood stew—Cazuela de Marisco—from Delicia: mussels, calamari, scallops, shrimp, rice, and white wine-saffron sauce with a grilled baguette. (5215 N. College Ave., 317-925-0677)

Seafood stew by Delicia
Seafood stew by Delicia

Megan Maguire

A daily special at The Steer Inn: The Lasagna Cheeseburger. It’s exactly what it sounds like: a cheeseburger topped with a molten block of lasagna and served with unlimited fries. (5130 E. 10th St.,317-356-0996)
The Lasagna Burger by The Steer Inn.
The Lasagna Burger by The Steer Inn.

Julia Spalding

A massive slab of French toast at Turchetti’s Salumeria concocted from a thick slice of 4 Birds Bakery shokupan bread and topped with mascarpone, jam, and candied bacon. (1106 Prospect St., 317-426-3048)

French Toast by Turchetti's Salumeria
French Toast by Turchetti’s Salumeria

Terry Kirts

Punch Bowl Social‘s sweetly refreshing after-work cocktail, the Orchard and Oak, made with Knob Creek bourbon, McClure’s Bon Bon Cider, housemade pear syrup, and lime. (120 S. Meridian St., 317-249-8613)
Orchard and Oak cocktail by Punch Bowl Social
Orchard and Oak by Punch Bowl Social

Julia Spalding

