Upland Brewing Company Expands To Fountain Square

The Bloomington-based brewery will feature a restaurant, onsite barrel-aging, and a bicycle partnership in their satellite brewing location.

Courtesy Upland Brewing Company

Upland Brewing Company has found a new home in the Fountain Square area. The Bloomington-based brewery will start serving up both beer and food next spring at 1201 East Prospect Street in the former home of Value World. With a sprawling beer garden and a 225-seat beer hall, there’s room for everyone to come, sip, and munch. The Fountain Square location will be a production site, too, so you can get a firsthand look at how Upland makes its signature beers.

The open kitchen will source ingredients locally, planning a seasonal and fresh menu to reflect what Indiana’s farmers are growing—a homage to the state’s rich agricultural scene. But what’s really neat is how Upland plans to interact with Indy’s downtown culture, in particular the biking one. Upland will partner with Gray Goat Bicycle Company to offer an onsite bike shop where you can stop by for repairs, parts, and new and used two-wheelers. Plus, bikes and beer seem like a pretty good pair.

If you do find yourself fancying a drink after a ride on the Cultural Trail, Upland will be offering at least 26 lines of beer as well as 10 barrel-aged and small-batch beers on tap. That’s a lot to choose from, but hey, you have plenty of time to visit the brewery’s Carmel or College Avenue locations to figure out what you like.