Wedding Pies? We Do.

Finally, something new in wedding desserts

Tony Valainis

Why has Pots & Pans Pie Co. seen a rise in wedding pie requests? The answer is simple. “Pie is better than cake,” says owner Clarissa Morley. It’s hard to disagree when you see the knockout creations from the kitchen of her Meridian-Kessler shop, a brick-and-mortar dream come true she opened in December. The main-event wedding pies are often accompanied by pie buffets, with designs ranging from traditional lattice to more modern interpretations. “We can do anything you want for a crust,” says Morley, “and then we work with the florist to complete the look.” 4915 N. College Ave., 317-600-3475