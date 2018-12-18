What’s In That: Cobblestone
Cobblestone combines the Hoosier essentials, pork and the frying pan, into one dish that tastes like home.
Plenty of butter, sour cream, chives, and cheddar cheese fortify the twice-baked potato. Cobblestone’s executive chef, Jeremiah Clark, begins with a 7-ounce Gunthorp Farms pork chop that sits in a dry rub for 24 hours before getting coated and pan-fried. Smoked paprika adds to the panko coating’s deep amber color. The sauce is “your basic country gravy” with some additional paprika, according to sous chef Chuck Diesel.