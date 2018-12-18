What’s In That: Cobblestone

Cobblestone combines the Hoosier essentials, pork and the frying pan, into one dish that tastes like home.

Tony Valainis

Plenty of butter, sour cream, chives, and cheddar cheese fortify the twice-baked potato. Cobblestone’s executive chef, Jeremiah Clark, begins with a 7-ounce Gunthorp Farms pork chop that sits in a dry rub for 24 hours before getting coated and pan-fried. Smoked paprika adds to the panko coating’s deep amber color. The sauce is “your basic country gravy” with some additional paprika, according to sous chef Chuck Diesel.