What’s In That: Cobblestone

Cobblestone combines the Hoosier essentials, pork and the frying pan, into one dish that tastes like home.

December 2018Add a comment

Fried Pork Chop from Cobblestone

Tony Valainis

Plenty of butter, sour cream, chives, and cheddar cheese fortify the twice-baked potato. Cobblestone’s executive chef, Jeremiah Clark, begins with a 7-ounce Gunthorp Farms pork chop that sits in a dry rub for 24 hours before getting coated and pan-fried. Smoked paprika adds to the panko coating’s deep amber color. The sauce is “your basic country gravy” with some additional paprika, according to sous chef Chuck Diesel.

