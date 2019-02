What’s In That? Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

Save room—lots of room—for the Colossal Carrot Cake, this oversized dessert at Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse.

Tony Valainis

Six layers of spice cake are studded with golden raisins, nuts, and pineapple. Cream cheese frosting separates each layer. One slice of cake stands 6 inches tall and feeds two to four people. Warm caramel sauce poured over the top pools on the plate for dipping. A sprig of mint provides the only garnish.