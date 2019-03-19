What’s In That? Spring Fromage Blanc Cheesecake

At The Loft Restaurant at Traders Point Creamery, head chef Toby Moreno and his team created this relaxed riff on a classic strawberry cheesecake.

March 2019Add a comment

A cheesecake topped with red slices of strawberries and microbasil
Spring Fromage Blanc Cheesecake from The Loft Restaurant at Traders Point Creamery

Tony Valainis

Lightly toasted pistachios are blended into a paste bound with honey to make the granola that forms the base of the dish. Pastry chef Kat Teter folds cream, vanilla, candied lemon, and strawberries into soft fromage blanc to highlight the cheese’s bright, flowery notes. Macerated berries are lightly tossed in a vanilla simple syrup. Freshly harvested micro-basil is sourced down the road at organic produce distributor Fortune Acres. Tarragon simple syrup dots the plate.

