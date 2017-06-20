Best New Breweries: Blind Owl

This huge, family-friendly taproom gives patrons more than one reason to visit.

Attempting to be all things to all people often spells doom for a business, breweries being no exception. But Blind Owl, the latest venture from LUX Restaurants (Binkley’s, Broad Ripple Tavern), largely succeeds at the task. With a gorgeous 300-seat dining room that welcomes kids, it’s a great place to bring a family. Lined with large televisions, it’s a surprisingly good spot to watch a game. Sporting a massive patio with bocce courts, it’s a fun locale for day drinking. And the beer? Better than you possibly could expect from a brewer who wasn’t old enough to enjoy his own product just a few years ago.

Formerly an assistant brewer at Thr3e Wise Men, 24-year-old Alex Petersen mans the tanks at Blind Owl. His German-heavy lineup includes four house beers. The Black Forest Märzen is a great dark lager with hints of caramel and toasted grains. The Hoo-Hoo Honey Brown Ale’s locally harvested honey and toffee notes make it another favorite. And among the seasonals, the Raspberry Milk Stout and Belgian Strong Ale—easily botched varieties—impressed with their balanced flavors on a recent visit.

Situated in a forgettable strip mall along hectic Binford Boulevard, Blind Owl makes that weakness a strength by capitalizing on the boundless cheap space it provides. The 12,000-square-foot facility hosts a large kitchen capable of supporting a hefty taproom menu. Given the beer-and-nothing-else focus of most new breweries, it’s refreshing to find one that gives patrons other reasons to visit, too.

5014 E. 62nd St., 317-924-1000, blindowlbrewery.com