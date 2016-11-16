Top 5 Fall Cocktails

’Tis the season of spice, squash, and ginger syrup.

Pumpkin pie, chili, casseroles. Yeah, all that comfort food is fun to eat in the fall, but what about the drinks? Let’s not forget that Indy’s cocktail bars have some really unique and tasty drinks that are only around once a year. Let’s toast to flannels, boots, and apple-picking with these killer cocktails that are sure to get you in the autumn, um, spirit.

1. Smoke & Spice (Spoke & Steele)

… And everything nice. This tequila cocktail is all about fall. Mixed with Amaretto and spiced simple syrup. Topped with apple and alpine herb bitters.

2. Maya (The Ball & Biscuit)

“Maya” from The Ball & Biscuit. (Photo courtesy of The Ball & Biscuit)

This one is nuts … literally. Macadamia-nut liqueur and black-walnut bitters combine with passion fruit and lime juice for a taste of fall mixed with the taste of summer.

3. Abby Normal (Black Market)

“Abby Normal” from Black Market. (Photo courtesy of Black Market)

In honor of Gene Wilder, Black Market named their seasonal cocktails based on Young Frankenstein. Definitely check out the Abby Normal if you’re into butternut squash, cranberry shrub, and maple syrup mixed with cognac.

4. Emily’s Special Sauce (Hotel Tango)

“Emily’s Special Sauce” from Hotel Tango. (Photo courtesy of Hotel Tango)

Sure, cranberry sauce goes great on Thanksgiving turkey, but it’s also super delicious when mixed with Victor Vodka in this sweet and simple cocktail.

5. Le Mans Rough Rider (Spoke & Steele)

“Rough Rider” from Spoke & Steele. (Photo courtesy of Spoke & Steele)

Bourbon and bacon. That’s really all you need in life, right? Bacon syrup, cinnamon, smoked paprika, and apple bitters make you hope fall never ends.

