Top 5 Fall Cocktails

’Tis the season of spice, squash, and ginger syrup.

Pumpkin pie, chili, casseroles. Yeah, all that comfort food is fun to eat in the fall, but what about the drinks? Let’s not forget that Indy’s cocktail bars have some really unique and tasty drinks that are only around once a year. Let’s toast to flannels, boots, and apple-picking with these killer cocktails that are sure to get you in the autumn, um, spirit.

1. Smoke & Spice (Spoke & Steele)

Inspired by the unforgettable scent and smoke of freshly charred cedar, we created the Smoke & Spice, an unforgettable cocktail experience that opens with a warm, smoky bite and finishes with a tide of cooling refreshment. A photo posted by Spoke & Steele (@spokeandsteele) on Nov 2, 2016 at 12:42pm PDT

… And everything nice. This tequila cocktail is all about fall. Mixed with Amaretto and spiced simple syrup. Topped with apple and alpine herb bitters.

This one is nuts … literally. Macadamia-nut liqueur and black-walnut bitters combine with passion fruit and lime juice for a taste of fall mixed with the taste of summer.

3. Abby Normal (Black Market)

In honor of Gene Wilder, Black Market named their seasonal cocktails based on Young Frankenstein. Definitely check out the Abby Normal if you’re into butternut squash, cranberry shrub, and maple syrup mixed with cognac.

4. Emily’s Special Sauce (Hotel Tango)

Sure, cranberry sauce goes great on Thanksgiving turkey, but it’s also super delicious when mixed with Victor Vodka in this sweet and simple cocktail.

5. Le Mans Rough Rider (Spoke & Steele)

Photo courtesy of Spoke & Steele

Bourbon and bacon. That’s really all you need in life, right? Bacon syrup, cinnamon, smoked paprika, and apple bitters make you hope fall never ends.