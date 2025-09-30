The Best Bets Of October 2025

(1) Adam Sandler: You’re My Best Friend Tour – October 6

Best known for his chaotic-but-sweet roles in Big Daddy, 50 First Dates, and The Wedding Singer, the A-lister is also an accomplished guitarist. He brings both his musical and comedic talents to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

(2) Fox59 Presents MasterChef All-Stars Live – October 7

Get ready to bring the sizzle. Familiar faces from MasterChef host fiery cooking face-offs and share behind-the-scenes intrigue at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre.

(3) Scottish Highlands Games & Festival – October 11

Sticky toffee pudding, anyone? Scottish culture is celebrated at the Marion County Fairgrounds by kilted bagpipers, tartan-clad dancers, caber tossers, hammer throwers, and Scotch whiskey distillers with tastings at the ready.

(4) Seether & Daughtry – October 15

You may remember him as the guy who clearly should have won season five of American Idol, but Chris Daughtry is even more dynamic today. He lands at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park as half of a rock-and-country double bill.

(5) Woodland Way Autumn Celebration – October 21

Savor the season as you meander through Fishers Flower Farm. Enjoy sweet treats from local confectioners, a floral workshop, an artisan market, live music, and a bonfire.