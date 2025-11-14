PHOTOS: Bands Of America 2025 Grand National Championships

Arts & CultureCircle CityEntertainmentEventsPHOTOS: Bands Of America 2025 Grand National ChampionshipsThe 2025 Grand National Championships touched down in Indianapolis this week as high school bands from across the country competed for the top spot.By Clay Maxfield - November 14, 202516Facebook Twitter Pinterest THE BANDS OF America 2025 Grand National Championships kicked off on Thursday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium as high school bands from across the country converged on the Circle City to compete in America’s premiere national marching band event. 1 2 ►