PHOTOS: Bands Of America 2025 Grand National Championships

The 2025 Grand National Championships touched down in Indianapolis this week as high school bands from across the country competed for the top spot.
By
-
16

THE BANDS OF America 2025 Grand National Championships kicked off on Thursday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium as high school bands from across the country converged on the Circle City to compete in America’s premiere national marching band event.

BOA
BOA4
BOA2JPG
BOA3
BOA7
BOA5
BOA8
BOA9
BOA12
BOA10
BOA13
BOA11
BOA19
BOA24
BOA20
BOA21
BOA28
BOA25
BOA27
BOA29
BOA30
BOA32
BOA35
BOA36

1 2

