(1) Hoosier Art Salon Allen Whitehill Clowes Collaborative – March 7

Enjoy appetizers and a full bar while exploring this showcase at the Herron School of Art celebrating diverse artistic voices. The gallery will be filled with works by 26 distinguished local artists, plus Herron students.

(2) Jazz Pianist Esteban Castro – March 15

Attend a rare performance by the American Piano Awards laureate at Christ Church Cathedral. Castro won three Young Jazz Composer Awards and wrote an arrangement for Thelonious Monk’s 100th birthday at Lincoln Center.

(3) Indy Indie Book Crawl – March 18–22

Bibliophiles hit participating stores across Central Indiana, from Curious Squirrel Bookshop in Zionsville to Irvington Vinyl & Books and beyond. Play games and win prizes while supporting independent bookshops.

(4) Professional Bull Riders Unleash the Beast – March 21–22

Get your ticket to a wild ride. Gainbridge Fieldhouse again hosts champions Andrew Alvidrez, Koltin Hevalow, and Elizmar Jeremias as they fight their 8-second bovine battles.

(5) Pinewood Derby Race Day – March 28

On your mark, get set, go … to the Indiana State Museum. Cheer for your favorite Pinewood Derby car as it zips down the two-story, 125-foot track. After the victor crosses the finish line, Best in Show will be revealed.