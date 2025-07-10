Indianapolis Monthly’s Barrier Breakers: (R-S)

To see selections A through D of our 50 Over 50 feature, click here as well as selections D-K along with L-R.

IN A WORLD fixated on youth, these inspiring individuals defy expectations every day. Thirty under 30? Pshaw. Meet Indy’s cool crowd right here.

Mario Rodriguez, 59

IND has been named best airport in North America year after year thanks to the seasoned perspective of executive director Rodriguez. He is also founder of the Hispanic Leadership Circle, which helps young Latino professionals grow. Rodriguez shares that he wishes something like it had been around when he was starting out. “We all get better with age and experience. Some of the most successful people in the world didn’t reach their pinnacle until their 50s or older,” he adds. “And I’m certainly not done yet.”

Mandy Selke, 50 Carly Swift, 50

Twins Selke and Swift launched popcorn company Just Pop In! in a Broad Ripple storefront in 2003, and now you can find bags of their flavored gourmet snacks across the country—and above it, thanks to their outpost at Indianapolis International Airport. They each have their areas of expertise: Mandy is the “mixologist/chef,” while Carly handles the finances. Both work to give back to the community. “Who knew that popcorn could be a platform to support many not-for-profit agencies?” Selke says. “Our job has allowed us to outwardly support causes that are in our hearts.”

James Sholly, 60 J on Sholly, 53

The Sholly brothers have been running graphic design studio Commercial Artisan for nearly 25 years, also showing their work in major museum exhibitions and putting out Commercial Artisan, a sleek publication “exploring design figures from Indiana whose lives and work have been under-documented” that begs for coffee-table display. Both are relaxed but confident, proving that being a cool cultural innovator isn’t just for the kids. “I disagree with the perception that people over 50 may not be creatively plugged in or have much to offer in terms of contemporary culture,” James (above) says. “I feel unburdened by trends and confident in my own path.”

Dee Schaad, 81

Ceramicist Schaad has spent his life sharing his passion: the art of pottery. He joined the faculty at the University of Indianapolis in 1975, eventually serving as the chair of its Art and Design program and garnering the school’s Teacher of the Year award. In retirement, if you can call it that, he exhibits his work around the country and keeps his hand on the (pottery) wheel teaching classes. Happily, he’s discovered that there’s a brisk secondary market for his work, with his creations going for three times their original price. “They’ll probably go up even more after I’m gone,” he laughs, “but I’m not planning on that for a long time.”

Herman “Butch” Slaughter, 77

Indy soul group Words of Wisdom–Truth Revue disbanded in 1982, but fans of the band still cite its single “You Made Me Everything” as one of the finest examples of the form. Bandleader Slaughter says the rich culture of Indiana Avenue was the reason he entered the music game. Years later, as a recent retiree, he felt the itch to return to his roots—and to remind the Black community that it made Indy into the city it is today. With journalist and music curator Kyle Long, Slaughter now hosts the award-winning radio show Echoes of Indiana Avenue on WFYI. “This has given me a stage to promote what I wanted to promote all along.”

Marcia Spencer, 69

“Miss Marcia,” as her students affectionately called her, was a career public elementary school teacher in Carmel. In her retirement, she has become a fierce advocate for rescue animals, volunteering at the Humane Society for Hamilton County for the last four years. She does everything and anything, no matter how down-and-dirty, day after day, week after week. “I do dishes, conduct volunteer orientation, and work with our youth outreach program,” she says. Humbly, Spencer insists that fellow volunteers, many around her age, are just as devoted as she is. She urges “older” folks to volunteer for a cause they’re passionate about. “It’s a great way to contribute, get a sense of worth, and meet amazing friends.”

Vicki St. James, 54

Ask a local drag queen who their mom is, and they’ll likely say, “Vicki St. James.” The veteran drag performer launched her stage career while still a teen in Anderson. By the time she was old enough to drink, she’d become a fixture at spots from Bloomington gay institution Bullwinkle’s to Mass Ave’s still-standing Metro. “Many in this community look up to me because they may not have an actual supportive mother who loves them for being ‘the gay kid,”’ she says. “I love being the surrogate for someone.”

Eric Stark, 59

Conductor Stark is the rare choral director who’s also taken the podium at the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. Since he took the role of artistic director at ISC in 2002, his singers have performed with many of the city’s most notable arts organizations, and he’s led classes in Argentina, Japan, and Uruguay. Stark also volunteers with the nonprofit Angel Flight, which connects pilots with people who need to travel for medical care. Both jobs involve “a degree of multitasking that suits my ADD sort of disposition,” Stark says. “My [flight] instructor has taught other musicians, and he says that monitoring all these different parameters translates well in the cockpit.”

Laura Steele, 59

The queen of rock, as fans like to call her, is happier than ever. Currently on air at WTHR, the IndyCar Radio Network, and Cincinnati classic rock station 92.5 The Fox, Steele finds satisfaction in aging while continuing to work as hard as ever. “I’m conquering an ever-changing and challenging industry, one that’s brought me joy and excitement,” she says. “There’s no better compliment than hearing from an aspiring broadcaster who’s inspired by my work.” Above all, the Pike High School Hall of Famer takes pride in being a strong role model for her daughter.