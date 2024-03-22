The upcoming eclipse will cut a diagonal path across Indiana from just west of Evansville to just east of Fort Wayne, darkening an area 115 miles wide. But not all points in the zone of totality are created equal, thanks to the roundness of the moon’s shadow. Stand near the center line of the eclipse, and you’re guaranteed about four sunless minutes. Stand near the edge, and it could all be over in a couple of seconds—which would be a monumental missed opportunity.

Hundreds of thousands of eclipse chasers will soon descend on the state in search of that perfect viewing spot—most likely as close to the center line as possible. It’s easy to find Hoosier cities with lengthy totality, but why stop there? NASA scientists have the capability to “figure out exactly where the moon’s shadow will fall on the surface of the Earth, down to the city block,” says the website Space.com. An online interactive map by Xavier M. Jubier, a French eclipse enthusiast, shows similar detail.

Let’s put on the zoom lens and discover some of the businesses, schools, parks, and other sites that lie along the center line—and how they plan to respond to the wave of eclipse tourists who will, in some cases, nearly double the town’s population. City workers will be on-call. No parking signs will be placed (and ignored) along main thoroughfares. Golf carts will be a main mode of transportation.

The moon’s midsection will first shadow Indiana at 3:02 p.m. after trekking across southern Illinois. Bizarrely, because of the twisty Wabash River, it will toggle between Illinois and Indiana two more times before crossing Vincennes. The four minutes and five seconds of totality enjoyed in western Indiana will gradually shorten to three minutes and 59 seconds as the eclipse makes its way to the northwestern Ohio border, so Vincennes is rightly touting its status as having the “longest darkness in the state.”